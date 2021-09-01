They are love stories that made us dream, beautiful fairy tales from the past that seemed immortal. Instead they did not have the long-awaited happy ending: many VIP couples have seen their relationship break up in front of a betrayal (sometimes even more than one!), Which led to the abrupt breakup. Like the one, now historic, between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. Their marriage lasted 5 years, but it went up in smoke when the actor met the gorgeous Angelina Jolie. Too bad that even between the two of them did not end well.

