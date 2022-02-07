the Vippone reveals it only to 3 competitors

Grave mourning for Big Brother Vip: the Vippone is informed by the production, but reveals everything only to three competitors.

One more mourning in the house of Big Brother Vip. In the past few hours, a competitor has been informed of the production of the mourning that has affected his family. Despite the pain, the competitor decided to initially keep the news to himself and then share it only with three roommates.

It is not the first bereavement that hits the competitors in the house of the Big Brother vip. The first to be affected was Alessandro Basciano who lost his grandfather. Miriana Trevisan was also struck by mourning for the death of an uncle to whom she was particularly attached. Today, however, it was Barù who was struck by mourning.

Mourning in the house of Big Brother Vip: Barù’s grandmother died

Barù was grieved by the death of his grandmother. The Vippone, in reality, has not talked about it with anyone except three competitors. The Big Brother vip cameras, however, caught the moment in which Barù was telling it to Soleil Rises. The other competitors to whom Costantino Della Gherardesca’s nephew told about mourning are Davide Silvestri and Kabir Bedi.

Barù she chose not to share her pain with the other reality show contestants to avoid showing affection from everyone. In fact, as you have stressed several times, Barù does not like physical contact. For the grandson of Costantino Della Gherardesca, however, the pain is great.

In fact, in recent weeks, Barù had talked about his family, explaining that he grew up in a purely female family and that he was deeply attached to the women of his family.

After receiving the news in the confessional, Barù has chosen to keep everything to himself, sharing everything only with the people he feels closest to. Costantino Della Gherardesca’s nephew, in the past few hours, was about to tell Jessica everything too, only to hold back. For the moment, therefore, Barù has no intention of telling everything. Will he do it in the next few days or will he decide to keep everything to himself?