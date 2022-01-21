The VIPs are back on the Comacina island: the inn dear to Madonna reopens – Cronaca

Tremezzina (Como) – The summer of 2022 it might be the good one for the inn on the Comacina Island, closed for the past two years despite the protests of tourists who have signed the online petition from all over the world to ask for its reopening. Opened in 1947 for over 70 years, the restaurant has baked its typical menu with products from the lake, winning first the hearts of Como and Lecco, then that of tourists who, together with the typical dishes and the sympathy of the historic owner, Welcome Puricelli, manager since 1976, especially appreciated the breathtaking view. A place out of time where it could happen to eat polenta and missoltini side by side with Madonna, Silvester Stallone, or Robert De Niro, Bruce Springsteen, Miley Cyrus and of course George Clooney. It is not surprising that those who have been there wanted to go back and above all did not forget it, so much so that in the end almost 6 thousand people from all over the world made an appeal to the Isola Comacina Foundation, or the Academy of Brera to which the island was donated a century ago by the King of Belgium, Albert I, when he returned it to our country, so that the inn could be reopened.









“On the mandate of the board of directors, the presidency of the Isola Comacina Foundation has published a preliminary market consultation notice for expressions of interest relating to the management of the inn and related services – explains the mayor Mauro Guerra – This is an important act, which will lead to the concession once the outcome of the ongoing legal dispute is reached. “The activity of the inn must coexist with the protection and enhancement of the island from an archaeological, historical, artistic and cultural. “Together with the president of the Brera Academy, Livia Pomodoro, we are working to define a path that will take a new step forward on the path of protecting and enhancing the island of history and artists”.