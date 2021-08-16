The VIPs related to the Royal family: the unexpected lineages

From Brad Pitt to Britney Spears, there are many distant – and completely unexpected – relationships between some VIPs and members of the Royal family.

Brad Pitt, Britney Spears and Hilary Duff are just some of the celebrities who have a family tree with a few blue blooded members. Although little known, the links between famous people and members of the Royal Family are not few, and the Queen Elizabeth has several “distant cousins” in the world of the star system. Let’s find out what it is!

VIPs related to the Royal family

There are, to say the least, numerous famous people who, for one reason or another, are linked (albeit remotely) to the Royal family.



According to reports Vanity Fair even the former Pop Queen Britney Spears would have ties to Queen Elizabeth’s grandchildren: the Duke of Cambridge William, his brother Harry and Spears would be 13th degree relatives due to an ancestor named John Dryden, English poet.

The American diva Angelina Jolie, on the other hand, would have among her ancestors King Philip II of France (who lived from 1165 to 1223) and also her ex-husband Brad Pitt would have no less than a king in her family tree: in addition to being a descendant of Henry II of England (1133-1189) the actor is also a cousin (20th degree) of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

The other relatives of the Royal family

According to reports Vanity Fair Hilary Duff would also have some blue blood in her veins: among her ancestors there would be none other than the British Prince Alexander Shiftwood, son of Edward III, while Quentin Tarantino’s muse, Uma Thurman, would be 20th cousin of King Edward I of England.

Actor Ralph Fiennes (known for playing Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter saga) is famously related to Prince Charles: the two are eighth cousins, and both descend from James II of Scotland.