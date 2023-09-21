The “viral cocktail” that Asturians face this autumn

Autumn begins in Asturias “A cocktail” of respiratory viruses., A combination of pathogens that “meet and replicate” in schools, already immersed in the academic year 2023-2024, They all usually present with upper tract infections, causing clinical symptoms that are mild in most cases.

The ‘Sentinel System’, which is responsible for monitoring the development of acute respiratory infections since the most important phase of the pandemic ended, warns of “an increase in viral processes with a high seasonal component”. According to data collected by this epidemiological surveillance system, an increase of almost 10% in respiratory infections has been observed in Asturias in just one week.

Surveillance of respiratory viruses is carried out from primary care, where there are ‘sentinel’ doctors who are in charge of recording the infections that they diagnose weekly in their consultations. focused on data over 60 years old And in people with fragile health, as they are the group most at risk of developing serious symptoms.

“Yes, we are seeing an increase in infections, but most of them are mild,” the health centers say. In fact, the incidence of the respiratory virus last week was 308 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, but the hospitalization rate is one of the lowest in Spain: 7.8 admissions per 100,000 inhabitants, compared, for example, to 17. Extremadura has 3 or 15 from Castilla y Leon.

The viral “cocktail” that the field’s ‘watchdog’ doctors talk about is basically made up of COVID, adenovirus, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). All three have symptoms similar to a cold with sore throat, nasal congestion and fever, although in more severe cases they can cause bronchitis and pneumonia. “Except coronavirus, we are talking about seasonal viruses, which are common at this time of year,” doctors at health centers explain. This is the first level of care to detect any viral rebound.

the school year



The fact that the school year has started “contributes” to the fact that an increase in acute respiratory infections is being observed after the first week of September, which represents a relief in the epidemiological trend that Asturias has had. Shown throughout the summer. A trend that has been marked by a rebound in coronavirus infections, which in the case of Asturias have quadrupled during the months of June, July and August.

The situation, even if it does not translate into greater hospital pressures, has prompted the Health Ministry to step up a vaccination campaign planned for this autumn. In this campaign, prophylaxis will be administered against – and against – the flu with formulations adapted to new variants of the virus. Last year, this double vaccination was already chosen, recommended by health authorities for people over 60 years of age, users of social and health centers, immunocompromised patients and those living with them, people suffering from cancer, diabetes mellitus. We do. or chronic cardiovascular, neurological, respiratory, kidney or liver disease; And pregnant women in any trimester of pregnancy.