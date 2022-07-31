The viral photo of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson with 2 football stars!

Who says pre-season says tour to the four corners of the world for the biggest football clubs on the planet. This is how two football stars were able to cross paths with Dwayne Johnson, alias “The Rock”, at the turn of an evening. An unexpected shot, but a pleasure to see!

It is now a tradition: some of the most famous football clubs take advantage of the summer and the pre-season to extend their hype and their marketing in territories traditionally less conquered by football. It is in this context that FC Barcelona, ​​which has also achieved a large transfer window despite significant financial problems, embarked on a tour of the United States.

“The Rock” poses with 2 world football stars

At this time of year, the matches are of little importance, and the players are still generally in “vacation” mode, determined to enjoy the place in which they are. This is how one evening, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres had the pleasure of meeting a certain… Dwayne Johnson during an event!

The Rock 🇺🇸 X Ferran Torres 🇪🇸 X Auba 🇬🇦 📸 @FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/HO94CLJUAA – News Foot (@ActuFoot_) July 31, 2022

Read also

“The Rock” sends a message to Taylor Swift, she replies cash!

The photo is all the more sympathetic because, unlike several American figures, “The Rock” has never really mentioned any passion for football – which he must probably call soccer. Still, the Fast & Furious star obviously knew the former Saint-Etienne striker and the Manchester City defector, for a shot that the two players are not ready to forget!

The tour will have generated many other memories for the FC Barcelona workforce, which also had the chance to visit the infrastructures of the Brooklyn Nets NBA franchise:

Seeing Dwayne Johnson with football stars is something rather unexpected. But judging by the smiles of all the protagonists, the pleasure is shared!