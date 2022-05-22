The viral photo of James, Inez and Betty, the three daughters of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively – Revista Para Ti

Although the actors have always tried to maintain absolute privacy with respect to their daughters, they took a photo of them in the middle of the street that went viral in a few hours.

Blake Lively Y Ryan Reynolds they met in 2011 while recording Flashlight Green. Since that time, the couple has never separated again and can safely boast of one of the most stable romances in Hollywood. A few months later they ended up walking down the aisle.

Fruit of their love, they had three daughters together, whom they rarely show in public. But the truth is that social networks are sometimes treacherous and some photographer managed to get hold of the family postcard that has gone viral.

James, Inez and Betty They walked very quietly with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds when the paparazzi caught them in the middle of a walk. The image was spread by the account “Hollywood pipeline” and has not stopped adding likes. It is that everyone has been amazed at the resemblance of the girls to each other and to their parents.

“Well, I guess my goal in taking a break is to spend as much quality time with my kids at this age as possible. That doesn’t mean I’m retiring or something crazy like that.” Ryan Reynolds last year when he was asked about his temporary retirement from acting. “I want to be at home with my children on vacation with my wife and feel comfortable and relaxed and without feeling that I have work to do,” revealed the husband of Blake Lively.