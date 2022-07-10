The viral photo of the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show

Lately we’ve been amazed by the Haute Couture shows that are taking place this weekend. We were speechless seeing how Valentino returned to its origins between neon colors, big textures and all those models walking down the stairs of Rome.

Also with the viral look of Anne Hathaway who became the House’s Barbie for a few moments and the photo went around the world, placing it in one of the top positions of the most commented topics on Twitter.

But of course, it’s Dolce & Gabbana’s turn and we’re out of breath. Not because of the parade, that too, of course. But because Mariah Carey uploads a photo to her Instagram account and we go completely crazy.

Four women of great global admiration

As it is a carousel, we had realized late that one of the most important images is the one in the middle: Mariah Carey poses with Sharon Stone, Drew Barrymore, and Hellen Mirren.

Of course, the photo goes around the world againand there are thousands of people who share an image that is brimming with talent, each in their own discipline.

The Dolce looks that they wear are also not wasted. Perhaps Drew is the one soaking up the more romantic side of the brand, Hellen in an amazing dress in all the colors of pride, Sharon in a two-piece top and pants with a train (yes, you read that right!) and Finally, Mariah, who wears the most typical and recognizable design of the firm: a fitted dress with a plunging neckline with a print that is indisputably Dolce & Gabbana and could not be anyone else’s. The photo is for framing, right?

