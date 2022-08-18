The viral photo of Vanessa Hudgens and Kaia Gerber

Famous young people born in the 2000s: generation Z to power

It is clear that the start of this decade is not being very optimal for the millennial generation. First, we’re facing a global pandemic at a vital time when we’re supposed to have a job and an economy a little better than we were in our twenties or early twenties. Later, ANOTHER economic crisis devastates us. We did not have enough psychologically with all this, but we have to face an imminent definitive climate change and, to make matters worse, we began to experience a digital generational leap with applications such as BeReal or characters that succeed because they are adolescent kings of urban music or ‘streamers’ but: we don’t know anything.

We fall short by not mentioning the Y2K trend – which we remember as if it were yesterday – nor to mention that there are people who were born in 2001 with whom you can have a perfectly fluid conversation. Please, that 2001 is the year of OT1. Operation Triumph 1! Minute of silence.

Well, all this context will help you, like us, to understand why a photo of Vanessa Hudgens and Kaia Gerber has gone viral. In the image in question, both appear in 2007 at the premiere of ‘High School Musical 2’, to which Kaia was accompanied by her mother and her brother. Vanessa (who was 18 at the time) greeted a little Kaia, and so far everything was great:

Virality comes when you realize a detail: Vanessa Hudgens meeting Kaia Gerber in 2007 translates today into Austin Butler’s ex-girlfriend meeting Austin Butler’s current girlfriend.

‘BOOM’!

We don’t need to explain more because, as manual ‘millennials’, we empathize with Vanessa because of how strong it is to see that two-mile picture today (which, let’s see, it’s not a great drama, but ugh). Kaia just turned 20 years old. And she would already be.

Oh, as an additional fact: they get along great today, in fact, when they go to events they don’t hesitate to spend time together and take photos. But in the end, speechless.

Stefanie KeenanGetty Images