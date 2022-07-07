The viral video that summarizes the collapse of Barcelona and the departure of Messi – ADNSUR

The TikTok user @footballismylife1279 made a 3-minute video explaining what happened in recent years at Barcelona FC. One of the biggest teams in Europe, which used to be the best in the world for several consecutive years and today lives a reality far removed from those years of glory.

The video begins with the sale of Neymar to PSG in 2017 and shows a deepening crisis as the signings did not perform as expected until the end of the 2020/21 season, when his greatest idol, Lionel Messi, is released to go to the French box.

You can see how a funny character who represents Barcelona invests hundreds of millions of dollars in players like Philippe Coutinho and OuSmane Dembélé, who suffer injuries that prevent them from shining on the field of play.

At the same time, salary expenses skyrocketed due to the arrival of these expensive players who could not capture the game they had shown in other teams at the Camp Nou.

Luis Suárez, Antoine Griezmann and finally Lionel Messi left Barcelona, ​​which, at the end of the clip, ends up renting its stadium to celebrate weddings and raise some money. A short and funny summary about the collapse of the Catalan club that until 2018 was one of the most powerful teams in Europe and in recent times has struggled to win a domestic title.