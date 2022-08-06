the viral video with his daughter Zahara

His Instagram account has been a showcase for his humanitarian commitment since day 1, but this time Angelina Jolie made an exception. The actress and director who spent most of the summer in Italy decided to share an important moment related to her private life with her 13.4 million followers. From #proudmom, Angie announced the new challenge of the daughter Zahara, who from September will be a student at Spelman College in Atlanta. A lot of satisfaction and happiness that is difficult to contain: during the meeting in Los Angeles with the alumni and future freshmen, to celebrate, Angie went wild in a group dance.

“Zahara with her Spelman classmates! Congratulations to all the new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member become one of the Spelman girls,” Jolie wrote on IG posting the photo. of his daughter with his Spelman Sister. The 17-year-old is the second of the Jolie-Pitt clan to leave home for college. The first of her was her brother Maddox, 20, who has been studying in South Korea at Yonsei University in Seoul since summer 2019.

Zahara, born in Ethiopia on January 8, 2005, will move to Atlanta in the state of Georgia from September to follow the lessons of the historic Spelman College, a women’s university of the HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) and one of the first realities to open up to the African American community and considered the spearhead for activism in terms of tolerance and inclusivity. To begin to familiarize yourself with the Spelman Family, Angelina and her daughter were invited to an event organized by former students for future LA freshmen. The meeting, called SpelHouse SendOff, allows newcomers to meet former alumni and give them “a look at the family they are joining”. During the rendezvous, mother and daughter got carried away in the dances and ça va sans dire the video went viral (like the clip of Angie and Shiloh at the Maneskin concert).

A group dance “for beginners”, an “electric slide” that you remember The Guardian became a symbol of African-American pride during the Black Lives Matter protests because “dizzying, almost elusive ideals revolve around the personal act of dance: liberation, joy, self-expression” not to mention that the dances in a row “bring people together several “in” a peaceful but not passive rebellion “. A perfect way to celebrate the start of a new adventure.

