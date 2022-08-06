Entertainment

the viral video with his daughter Zahara

Photo of James James1 day ago
0 76 2 minutes read

His Instagram account has been a showcase for his humanitarian commitment since day 1, but this time Angelina Jolie made an exception. The actress and director who spent most of the summer in Italy decided to share an important moment related to her private life with her 13.4 million followers. From #proudmom, Angie announced the new challenge of the daughter Zahara, who from September will be a student at Spelman College in Atlanta. A lot of satisfaction and happiness that is difficult to contain: during the meeting in Los Angeles with the alumni and future freshmen, to celebrate, Angie went wild in a group dance.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

“Zahara with her Spelman classmates! Congratulations to all the new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member become one of the Spelman girls,” Jolie wrote on IG posting the photo. of his daughter with his Spelman Sister. The 17-year-old is the second of the Jolie-Pitt clan to leave home for college. The first of her was her brother Maddox, 20, who has been studying in South Korea at Yonsei University in Seoul since summer 2019.

Zahara, born in Ethiopia on January 8, 2005, will move to Atlanta in the state of Georgia from September to follow the lessons of the historic Spelman College, a women’s university of the HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) and one of the first realities to open up to the African American community and considered the spearhead for activism in terms of tolerance and inclusivity. To begin to familiarize yourself with the Spelman Family, Angelina and her daughter were invited to an event organized by former students for future LA freshmen. The meeting, called SpelHouse SendOff, allows newcomers to meet former alumni and give them “a look at the family they are joining”. During the rendezvous, mother and daughter got carried away in the dances and ça va sans dire the video went viral (like the clip of Angie and Shiloh at the Maneskin concert).

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

A group dance “for beginners”, an “electric slide” that you remember The Guardian became a symbol of African-American pride during the Black Lives Matter protests because “dizzying, almost elusive ideals revolve around the personal act of dance: liberation, joy, self-expression” not to mention that the dances in a row “bring people together several “in” a peaceful but not passive rebellion “. A perfect way to celebrate the start of a new adventure.

THE MOST READ ARTICLES OF ELLE.IT

articles more read elle summer 2022

articles more read elle summer 2022

articles more read elle summer 2022

The novel holidays of writers

READ NOW

articles more read elle summer 2022

Mini guide for solo travelers

READ NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 day ago
0 76 2 minutes read

Related Articles

How did a northern town end up on Kim Kardashian’s butt?

1 min ago

Selena Gomez on Meeting Demi Lovato: “I Thought About Her”

12 mins ago

Jennifer Lopez ultra hot, she reveals her shapes in this cut of dress ideal for the summer!

23 mins ago

PSG: Galtier dissects the XXL performance of Neymar and Lionel Messi

34 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button