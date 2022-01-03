The “virtual” real estate market has already exploded in the Metaverse and capital is being spent

Half is the new name of Mark Zuckerberg’s company. That same company born as Facebook but which in fact has seen its shape and services change over the years. Meta is clearly a reference to the metaverse which we know has become CEO Zuckerberg’s new obsession. The metaverse, that is, that virtual world where everyone (or almost everyone) will most likely move, in a completely ephemeral and virtual way, in the next few years and which today is experiencing its growth boom.

And if we talk about transfers, it is clear that even in the metaverse it is not possible to do without buying a property, even if this can also be virtual. Yes, you got it right. There are already many people and many users who have started to buy, and also at a high price, spaces and digital constructions in the metaverse.

Metaverse: everyone to buy the ” virtual ” land

It is a rather strange phenomenon and difficult to frame for those unfamiliar with the metaverse or in any case with the virtual and digital world. In fact also the real estate market in the metaverse passes through cryptocurrencies and NFTs. Yes, because whatever virtual or digital space you want to buy in the metaverse, you buy it through NFT, that is, through a certificate that allows you to guarantee its authenticity and therefore also its ownership. Payment is made via virtual currencies that have been so fashionable for some years and whoever takes possession of a virtual “ land ” can keep it to resell it in the future at a higher price or maybe he can already use it to create virtual events or build anything on it.

What might seem strange to the less accustomed to this world is the fact that the purchase of virtual land in the metaverse is already moving thousands of euros or dollars from companies or individuals who spend them to buy small pieces of digital land. Will they make money in the future? Will they lose money? At the moment it is not possible to quantify it because the metaverse has not yet fully started. A phenomenon that Facebook (or Meta to put it better) intends to implement in the next few years making it the new Second Life or even a real-life GTA Online.

And the metaverse for professionals can become an incredibly vast world, open to all and above all always active and ready to align with the real world. It already exists, indeed it already exists. Yes why There are so many different metaverses online right now which are supported by multiple virtual platforms that in the future would like to become the managers of the only true metaverse. And on these already existing, for years, lots of virtual land have been sold where individuals but also companies have already created a real world of metaverse properties.

Decentraland: the metaverse where you can already buy virtual land

An example above all is that of Decentraland that is a metaverse accessible from 2020 whose virtual lands were on sale as early as 2017. Here they are to date almost 100 thousand plots of virtual land already bought or to buy and that they can cost up to 12 thousand euros. And the land was also purchased here (259 plots for over one million euros) to build a future virtual shopping center. For the purchase you must use the cryptocurrency “ mana ” which derives from ethereum and which today is worth just under 3 ?? and any type of external NFT resale platform can be used by participating in classic auctions or even buying directly at fixed prices.

As in the real world, even in the metaverse of Decentraland, the virtual terrain can be worth less or more and therefore cost less or more depending on its position in the general map of the metaverse. So on the outskirts of the central areas of the metaverse it will be possible to buy cheaper land. And like the current market for real estate and land, you can squander on the possibility that by buying land in a specific area then in the future this will increase in value due to the importance that that area may have.

And even in the metaverse, as in the real world, real estate consulting agencies already exist which not only can give advice on possible land to buy but also act in investing on virtual land to then resell to third parties. And history teaches that phenomena of this kind have always allowed many people to gain from the growth in the demand of people who do not want to stay out of novelty, even if this may initially seem out of place or very imaginative, as the metaverse is today. .

Clearly there are already those who have made money by first buying and then reselling those virtual lands which at the same time have achieved greater value. An illusion of the race to the land of the metaverse. So he called it Wired because at the moment the main problem lies in the fact that there is not a single large metaverse but many small and decentralized metaverse. For this reason, buying land on a platform may not be the right choice if this is not incorporated in the definitive and unique metaverse in the future. Or maybe, the virtual land purchased today, may no longer be worth anything due to the fact that in the future the metaverse does not really take hold as today’s internet did, for example. And not just because talking about real estate sales in the metaverse is not like doing it in the real world. In the metaverse you can buy land as if you were doing it in Milan, too bad that in a virtual world like the metaverse anyone can create an infinite number of Milan alternatives to all the others.

A world in the making, perhaps, because we repeat that the current exploit could be a simple bubble in premature exhaustion. Or a real leap into the new virtual world capable of associating itself with the real one and making possible many things that are not possible in the real while they will be in the virtual. For the moment, those who have been able to observe the metaverse closely have not found anything so exciting: low quality graphics, only large external ” scaffolding ” but little substance and above all little fun. In fact, the realization of the metaverse is proceeding and in addition to virtual terrains we are already thinking about creation of embassies as well as of cemeteries. In short, the bet of the metaverse, of that unreal world but so willing to become real, is increasingly decisive and only time will be able to tell how it will end.