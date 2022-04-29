The Virtual Reality market will exceed 98 million sales in 2023

According to Statista, the Virtual Reality (VR) market is already 75% of the general turnover of the video game sector. In addition, the statistics portal estimates that this technology will represent 95% of the video game market turnover in 2025. Along the same lines, according to predictions by Futuresource Consulting, the virtual reality industry could exceed 98 million sales in 2023.

However, the use of this technology is diversifying and has crossed the barrier of the world gamer to try to consolidate as a useful technology in people’s daily lives. And it is that, although virtual reality is not yet present in our day to day, there are already big brands in the industry that are developing devices aimed at everyday use.

But how can we integrate virtual reality into our lives? ANOVO, a technological after-sales services company, points out the areas in which VR can provide multiple benefits:

In education and simulation for practical training

Digital and interactive experiences enhance the effectiveness of learning. In this sense, virtual reality offers a fully immersive educational experience, which leads to better results. Thus, it is recommended that families and educational centers conceive the use of virtual reality as an innovative and efficient learning tool.

In the same sense, VR can also be very useful as a simulation tool in practical training. For example, training in the medical field or occupational risk prevention courses are some examples of practical teaching in which virtual reality can provide great benefits.

in customer experience

Virtual reality makes it possible to offer better customer service in sectors as disparate as fashion retail or the food distribution industry. For example, thanks to this technology it is possible to see how a garment feels without having to go through the fitting room or make the purchase online by walking through a virtual demo of the physical supermarket. In addition, in the field of ecommerce, thanks to the use of VR, it is possible for users to better understand the attributes of the product they wish to purchase.

in the culture sector

Although, apparently, the film industry is the one that may be most linked to the world of virtual reality, this technology is useful for promoting new formats in the cultural field. A clear example is the Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum in Madrid, which can be visited through VR glasses that perfectly simulate all the available exhibition rooms.

In the events sector

Another of the opportunities opened up by the virtual market is that of the simulation of spaces, which allows for a “face-to-face” and immersive experience of an event held anywhere in the world. In this sense, one of the sectors that has stepped on the accelerator in the integration of VR is basketball, since the NBA is promoting the broadcast of games through this format.