THE VIRTUS BEATS BOURG IN THE SPRING – BOLOGNABASKET

VIRTUS SEGAFREDO BOLOGNA – JL BOURG EN BRESSE 83-82 (22-17, 43-42; 60-53)

Good victory for Virtus, who resume the Eurocup by beating Bourg 83-82. For the bianconeri, who continue with the “revolving doors” – outside Teodosic and inside Mannion and the false positive Weems – it was not an easy match, however. The French have held up for a long time, with the triples and with an excellent impact of the former Trento Jacorey Williams, who has made a big voice against a Sampson who seems more and more out of control (or out of position). From 25 ‘onwards Segafredo turned it with the defense, who had previously missed. In the last quarter, however, there was an avoidable blackout – from 65-54 to parity – and then another in the final which led from +7 to +1 with a few seconds left. And so we ended up with the “offensive” and defensive “quintet change, and the roulette of systematic fouls, which should have been avoided, as well as the 29 points collected in the last quarter. But the situation is what it is, and tonight it was important to win.

14 + 8 by an excellent Jaiteh, 13 with 6/6 from the line for Belinelli, 9 assists and a lot of defense by Pajola, among others.

Report: the first quarter runs fast and balanced: Virtus closes ahead 22-17 with a final basket by Belinelli.

Bourg returns immediately and overtakes with 5 triples in 5 ‘(26-32). It is Cordinier who reacts with two triples and an assist, and the bianconeri return forward. A few defensive holes – above all by Sampson – however, allow the French to remain in contact: 43-42 in the middle.

After the break Bourg returns again to +6 (47-53), with excellent Williams. Segafredo, however, reacts well, starting from the defense. The result is a 13-0 run to close the third quarter, with a triple from Mannion. 60-53 at 30 ‘.

Last quarter: Virtus continues to defend well, and slowly comes off. Jaiteh is really effective, and when he comes out to catch his breath the audience cheers him. The advantage expands, and at a certain point the partial becomes 18-1 for 65-54. Bourg, however, does not give up, and as soon as he finds the attack he returns even in an amen (66-66), with excellent Jones. In the most difficult moment we rely on Pajola and Belinelli, who take fouls and earn free throws. Jaiteh taps in 72-66, and shortly after stops Williams. They are the actions of the match. Weems puts the two triples of the bracket, at least in theory, because Bourg returns to -2 after a bad loss by Weems himself. Jaiteh 10 ”from the end scores only one free. 81-78, systematic foul and French at -1. It’s up to Weems, whose hand doesn’t tremble. Free for Suleimon, then the French fail to foul Belinelli, who dribbles three opponents and keeps her until the end. 83-82 the final score.

VIRTUS: Weavers 6; Lanyard 9; Mannion 4; Belinelli 13; Pajola 7; Alibegovic 4; Ruzzier 4; Jaiteh 15; Alexander 0; Ceron NE; Sampson 6; Weems 15. All. Scariolo

BOURG: Sulaimon 9; Chassang 3; Benitez 3; Courby 8; Harris 3; Pelos 8; Jones 17; Williams 13; Roos 13; Julien 5. All. Simon