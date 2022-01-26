THE VIRTUS FALLS TO ULM: 84-68 – BOLOGNABASKET

RATIOPHARM ULM – VIRTUS SEGAFREDO BOLOGNA 84-68 (22-15, 45-34; 63-51)

A bad Virtus loses in Ulm, and his life in Eurocup is complicated, where now the record is 6 wins and 4 defeats .. The hosts – even without coach Lakovic (Covid) – confirmed the excellent moment of form ( Won 6 out of 7 in 2022), and they also overturned the goal difference. Segafredo, however, offered little resistance. Little intensity, lots of turnovers (13), rebounding (47-30), bad three-person percentages (26%). Adding the reworked roster and the fatigue due to the double game close together there were all the ingredients to take the boat, and it did. All in great difficulty, apart from only the Tessitori.

Report: in an empty sports hall – a decidedly sad scene that we hoped not to see again – Virtus starts off in a soft way, and after 5 ‘she is down 12-2, with a rebound German domination. The entry of the second quintet improves things a bit. Belinelli and Jaiteh have an impact, and on 10 ‘the score is 22-15.

Tessitori has an excellent impact, and together with Jaiteh he signs the Juventus recovery. Behind, however, we continue to struggle, and Ulm also returns to +11 (39-28) between errors and trivial losses. The first half ends 45-34, with a comfortable triple left to Blossomgame on the siren.

After the break with a couple of triples, Segafredo gets closer. But the defense continues to be there, never, and so Ulm also reaches +16 (63-48). A three-point game by Tessitori sets the score at 63-51 at 30 ‘.

The Juventus attack has little effect, Cordinier tries with great desire but also confusion. Inertia is always orange, with Blossomgame responding blow for blow by Klepeisz. And so it sinks to -21, and the game is over. At least we try to overturn the goal difference, but it is definitely not an evening. It ends 84-68.

ULM: Christon 14; Happy 9; Blossomgame 20; Thornwell 10; Stoll 3; Bretzel 0; Herkenhoff 3; Klepeisz 12; Krimmer 0; Jallow 8; Zugic 5. All. McCoy

VIRTUS: Weavers 14; Lanyard 2; Belinelli 13; Pajola 0; Alibegovic 8; Ruzzier 0; Jaiteh 8; Alexander 7; Ceron 0; Sampson 2; Weems 14. All. Scariolo.