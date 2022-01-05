THE VIRTUS IS DEFEATED IN MILAN IN OVERTIME – BOLOGNABASKET

AX MILAN – VIRTUS SEGAFREDO BOLOGNA 102-99 OT (24-21, 54-45; 75-65, 95-95)

Despite the absences, despite the quarantines, Milan-Virtus was a splendid match. Long dominated by Olimpia, even ahead by 13 and +9 with 50 ”from the end, it was instead decided to go to extra time, caught back by Teodosic and Belinelli, author of 34 points and a simply amazing match. In overtime – without Teodosic – Segafredo did what it could, and still had the shot for a new overtime. Certainly the Juventus defense will have to improve, but at least the Black Vu have shown they never give up. Meanwhile, Milan – which had an expected protagonist (Rodriguez) and one decidedly less (Grant) is again at +4 in the standings and has secured the first place at the end of the first round.

Chronicle: Milan starts with a gigantic quintet (Hines-Melli-Bentil below) and after three minutes it is ahead 8-0 with a great defense. Then the Juventus attack is released, and goes back from -10 (4-14) up to 17 all. 24-21 Milan at the first siren, with Hall’s final basket.

With Belinelli and Jaiteh, Segafredo reaches +4 (26-30), but Milan responds with a triple from Rodriguez, who practically alone puts his team back in the lead. Olimpia shoots very well from three, Chacho scores 14 in the middle, and at the interval Armani is ahead 54-45, after a technical for protests to Teodosic.

After the break, Teodosic scores 9 points in four minutes, and keeps his men on the waterline. The problem is that behind Virtus he never manages to keep up. And so Milan – with excellent Grant – reaches +13. Belinelli tries to mend something, and at 30 ‘the score is 75-65.

Last quarter: Belinelli tries all the way and always makes the basket, but Virtus does not seem to reopen it. There is no defense, and the hosts also place a couple of dunks that seem safe. Eventually there would be a chance to get to -3, but Weems gets it wrong. And so the security guard puts Hines. At least in theory, because everything happens in the final trap. Teodosic finds an incredible assist for Belinelli who signs the -3, Grant makes 0/2, Belinelli puts the incredible triple of the draw. 95 all, Hall misses, overtime.

The extra, without Teodosic out for fouls, is eternal. Hall signs 102-99 after a dubious throw-in reviewed by the referees. Pajola falls and loses it, Segafredo inexplicably makes no mistake, Milan plays with the stopwatch and uses all the seconds available. Weems has the shot of despair and does not even go out that much, but Milan wins. It ends 102-99.

AX MILAN – VIRTUS SEGAFREDO BOLOGNA 102-99 OT (24-21, 54-45; 75-65, 95-95)

MILAN: Invernizzi NE: Trovarelli NE; Melli 11; Grant 20; Rodriguez 16; NE lions; Tarczewski 2; Biligha 4; Hall 18; Alviti 4; Hines 14; Bentil 13. All. Milan

VIRTUS: Belinelli 34; Pajola 0; Alibegovic 7; Ruzzier 5; Jaiteh 18; Alexander 0; Ceron NE; Barbieri NE; Sampson 4; Weems 13; Theodosic 18. All. Scariolo.