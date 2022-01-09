THE VIRTUS WINS, BUT SHAKES FOR TEODOSIC – BOLOGNABASKET

UNAHOTELS REGGIO EMILIA – VIRTUS SEGAFREDO BOLOGNA 81-90 (23-19, 49-42; 65-69)

After a bad first half, Virtus reacts in the second half and returns to the victory against Reggio Emilia, but unfortunately takes the injury of Teodosic, who injured his knee 43 seconds from the end, and was carried out in his arms. Obviously, the exams are expected in the next few days, but the direct impression is that this is something serious.

For the rest, after having collected the cold shower related to Kyle Weems – stopped by a positivity to Covid-19 at the very last hour – it was necessary to win and so it was. Segafredo was two-faced: soft behind in the first half, also finishing at -14, of a completely different kind in the second 20 ‘. The charge in defense was played, as often happens, by Alessandro Pajola, author of a monumental third quarter, behind and also in front (13 points). All his team-mates have grown with him, and in the end a comfortable victory has come, against a Reggio which – and it is unusual for a team from Caja – has played to make one more, that is the preferred terrain of the bianconeri. Also excellent Jaiteh (14 + 9), Alibegovic (19) and a Teodosic with 18 and 9 assists before the injury.

Report: Virtus starts softly behind, and suffers a lot from Hopkins – who eats Sampson over and over again – and Cinciarini. After 7 ‘the hosts are ahead 21-8. With the entry of Jaiteh and Belinelli Segafredo changes face and gets closer with an 11-0. Cordinier also sees himself again, and at 10 ‘the score is 23-19, with Ruzzier who dies with the ball in hand not realizing the time is up.

However, the defense continues to be absent, and Reggio immediately returns to +12 (33-21) at the opening of the second quarter. The bianconeri stagger and could also finish at -16, but Thompson grace them with 3 wrong free throws. And so with the triples of Cordinier and Alibegovic they try again to get closer. Reggio always responds, however, and is ahead 49-42 in the middle.

It starts again after some problems with the time trial, and with eight in a row for Pajola. The Juventus # 6 is everywhere, in defense and as an assist. And so in the 25th minute the draw arrives, at 56, and shortly after the overtaking with another triple from Pajola. Now the Juventus defense is completely different, and it shows. Tessitori and Baldi Rossi meet again, Belinelli is released, and at 30 ‘the score is 65-69, with a triple final by Olisevicius.

Last quarter: we also see the area for Segafredo, which unlike that of the first half works fairly well. Teodosic gives Alibegovic a couple of notable assists, and comes +9 (71-80). Reggiana does not give up, but the only problem for Virtus is Teodosic’s injury, which makes all the Juventus fans tremble. Ends 81-90.

UNAHOTELS REGGIO EMILIA – VIRTUS SEGAFREDO BOLOGNA 81-90 (23-19, 49-42; 65-69)

REGGIO EMILIA: Thompson 3; Hopkins 22; Candi 5; Baldi Rossi 5; Strautins 3; Crawford 4; NE Columbus; Cinciarini 7; Johnson 3; Olevicius 25. All. Caja

VIRTUS: Weavers 2; Belinelli 12; Pajola 13; Alibegovic 19; Ruzzier 2; Jaiteh 14; Alexander 0; Ceron NE; Barbieri NE; Sampson 5; Theodosic 18; Cordinier 5. All. Scariolo.