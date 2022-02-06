THE VIRTUS WINS IN VARESE: 80-81 – BOLOGNABASKET

OPENJOBMETIS VARESE – VIRTUS SEGAFREDO BOLOGNA 80-81 (16-25, 48-41; 60-69)

A complex game, as could be imagined. Virtus – with the same decidedly reworked roster seen in the cup – won with great difficulty against a truly commendable Varese, which gave real minutes to two very young players and above all – being in serious difficulty under the basket – had to abuse the three-point shot. Segafredo, as often happens, went in flashes, and alternated minutes of good defense with real blackouts. The second quarter – in which Varese scored 32 points – was objectively bad. Then things got better, but not enough to knock out the opponents. And so we arrived at a decidedly dangerous point-by-point final, in which a Weems basket made the difference with Beane’s next wrong free throw, who shuffled the cards. Given the situation of Segafredo, that’s fine, even if for Valencia we have to hope to recover someone, because the blanket is really short.

Varese starts with three triples in a row and an excellent Vene, but Virtus holds up with the control of the rebounds and with a splendid start by Pajola and Weems. The Juventus defense forces Varese to over 4 ‘of fasting, goes on 13-25 with a 15-0, but takes an avoidable basket and foul by De Nicolao on the siren of the first quarter: 16-25 at 10’.

Partial and counterpart, the hosts immediately return with the triples, and overtake at 28-27. Segafredo constantly gives the ball under, where all mismatches are favorable, but Vene is unstoppable. For him in the middle 19 points, and Varese in great confidence, ahead 48-41 with a second quarter from 32-16.

After the break we try to defend better, and thanks to this we get closer. The attack from Varese struggled, apart from a couple of impromptu triples of the usual Vene. And so – with a volley from Mannion – Segafredo closes the third quarter ahead 60-69.

Last quarter: Varese returns with an immediate 7-0, Tessitori and Pajola answer. The bianconeri always maintain some points of advantage. Jaiteh and Cordinier make important baskets, but Keene puts the free throws of the equalizer, on the great naivety of Mannion who makes a foul on a three-point shot. 79 equal to 1’50. Weems scores with a great assist from Pajola, Keene is wrong, Pajola and Mannion are also wrong. Cordinier’s foul on Beane, who scores one: 80-81. Cordinier is wrong, Keene is wrong, Virtus wins.

OPENJOBMETIS VARESE – VIRTUS SEGAFREDO BOLOGNA 80-81 (16-25, 48-41; 60-69)

VARESE: Beane 12; Sorokas 9; De Nicolao 10; Veins 27; Reyes 0; Librizzi 0; Virginio 0; Ferrero 9; Keene 13; NE Dog; Bottelli NE. Herds Roijakkers

VIRTUS: Weavers 2; Lanyard 10; Pajola 13; Alibegovic 12; Ruzzier 0; NE Columbus; Jaiteh 17; Alexander 0; Ceron NE; Barbieri NE; Weems 14. All. Scariolo.