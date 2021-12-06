The virus can only be fought with the vaccine, which is mandatory for everyone

In Italy, the use of the super Green Pass starts today, a slightly exaggerated and xenophilic name to indicate a document, issued only to vaccinated and recovered from Covid 19, which will allow access to bars, restaurants, cinemas, theaters and discos. While in Europe the idea of ​​imposing the vaccination obligation is finally making its way, to try to leave behind a crisis that cannot be overcome except with the vaccination of the entire world population, our country, which, by introducing since underwent extensive use of the Green Pass, it has so far held the best conduct in the management of phase two of the pandemic, the post-vaccine one, hesitates on the issue of mandatory nature.

To understand if it is possible to avoid mandatory vaccination, let’s try to analyze the present situation and imagine future scenarios.

The arrival of the Delta variant – and now the Omicron – has shown us that vaccines are extremely effective in protecting us from severe illness and death caused by SARS-CoV-2 but that their effectiveness in defending us from infection is inferior. This means that in order to really be able to reduce the circulation of the virus and thus protect those who do not respond well to the vaccine, such as people who have a compromised immune system, everyone must be vaccinated. Not only that: the current pressure in infectious disease wards and in intensive care shows us how unvaccinated people represent a great problem for the proper functioning of our health care and jeopardize the timely access to care for all other patients. However, the ability of this virus to mutate also tells us much more.

Researchers are discussing the origin of the Omicron variant these days. How did a virus so different from all the other variants that have emerged so far generated? Where did all those mutations come from? The hypotheses are various: the virus could have been generated through successive mutations in an uncontrolled population or in a single immunosuppressed individual following a chronic infection. Alternatively, some virologists claim that the virus may have returned to humans after a new passage in an animal. That the new coronavirus is able to infect a large number of animals is now well known but, if it really managed to continually jump from us to animals and vice versa, this would represent a huge public health problem, and not only. A study still in the evaluation phase compared the sequence of the Omicron variant with the 1523 other families (lineage) of SARS-CoV-2 and concluded that the mutations are the result of the exchange of genetic material between the new and old coronaviruses that infect the human being. The exchange of information between different viruses that infect the same cell is possible and this event, if confirmed, would further complicate the prediction of future scenarios, because we are unable to know what future genetic recombinations will lead to.

Just as we are not sure of the origin of Omicron, we also do not know if this variant is more transmissible, immunoevasive or clinically different from the previous ones. On transmissibility, the data coming from South Africa lead us to imagine an alarming scenario: Omicron seems much more contagious than the already very contagious Delta. However, more in-depth analyzes are needed to understand whether this spread of Omicron in some areas of South Africa actually depends on its greater transmissibility. Regarding the effectiveness of vaccines, the data tells us that this variant has caused a 2-3 fold increase in reinfections in South Africa. This loss of immunity on the part of the recovered population could, even by itself, explain the explosion of the variant in South Africa and suggests that vaccines may also be less effective in protecting against contagion. We will have clearer answers in the coming days, when the laboratory experiments are concluded.

But what will happen in terms of the disease? Some doctors are out of balance, claiming the virus has finally become clinically weak. This is not the case or, at least, there is no data to support it. In South Africa, specifically in Gauteng, the region where the Omicron variant is prevalent, there has been a sharp increase in hospitalizations in the last month, indicating that, once again, SARS-CoV-2 does not seem to have become a common cold. . However, vaccinated people who contracted the variant reported no worrying symptoms, confirming that vaccines remain the best tool to protect us from this virus, in all its variants.

How can we use the experience of the present and the past to imagine the future? Using logic and knowledge we can think that the virus will stay with us, continuing to change. However, our immune system will no longer be defenseless in the face of a completely unknown pathogen: through vaccination extended to the entire world population, the virus will cause manageable infections more or less like seasonal epidemics caused by the flu virus. However, to achieve this, everyone will need to be vaccinated. For these reasons, in various European countries, the introduction of the obligation is being evaluated, despite the very strong resistance of a minority of the population. It would be desirable for all of Europe to move in this direction, showing unity and foresight. After all, we do not ask those who guide us to make decisions that please everyone but that are, for the good of all, the best decisions. –

