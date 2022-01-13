“The virus doesn’t disappear suddenly, but it does less damage. 2 positives out of 3 without symptoms”

The Omicron variant is rampant with the exponential increase in infections, while waiting for the peak of positives, the situation of a suffering health system with exhausted doctors and nurses is complaining. Prof Vittorio Sambri, director of the Microbiology Operating Unit, Ausl Romagna Single Laboratory, takes a picture of the current situation. Sambri spoke together with Giovanni Bissoni (former councilor for Health of Emilia Romagna and consultant of the Ministry of Health) at a conference organized at the Circolo Arci Borella in Cesenatico entitled “Fight against the Pandemic, impact and future of the national health system”.

“People must know what is happening in hospitals and laboratories – Sambri began – I can give an explanation from the point of view of a virologist. Why did the pandemic break out? Probably because there are too many of us, we do not respect the environment and the rules of nature. We are talking about a virus that has made a leap in species, initially it moved in the context of animals. I immediately make it clear that I do not believe in the theory of a manipulated virus, I have too much respect for my Chinese colleagues “.

“The fact that the virus changes – underlined Prof Sambri – is a natural thing, this pandemic is an event that will end, the virus will not disappear by magic suddenly, but will fade towards flu-like syndromes. The only epilogue. scientifically conceivable is this, the Spagnola, for example, lasted 5 years “.

The director of the Microbiology Operational Unit, Ausl Romagna Single Laboratory confirms “the enormous effort of the health system, we are the region that makes the most molecular swabs, in the operational unit that I manage we are 86, we have done over 5 thousand sequences, the operations that they are used to understand if the virus is the same or has changed “. On the difficulties of the first phase of the emergency: “There were no reagents, I remember in March 2020 the phone calls from German colleagues asking me ‘What are you doing?'”.

A surge in infections, Romagna “black jersey” in Italy

Sambri took a picture of the current situation: “We have a very high number of positives. Suffice it to think that in the 5-18 age group about 45% of swabs are positive. Omicron travels towards 100% when on December 3 it was 1%“Then the confirmation: Omicron causes a less severe disease:” This variant is dramatically more contagious, but most experts have the feeling that patients are less severe. The impression is that of a virus that adapts, is successful because it spreads quickly, but creates less damage “.

The microbiologist underlined that “we are learning to get out of this situation, but the pandemic also depends a lot on our behavior, it is true that Omicron is more contagious but it certainly does not help not to wear a mask, for example. Right now we are in a situation of almost normalcy, I remember when at Easter 2020 I drove Cesena-Bologna on the motorway to go home and I was the only driver in both directions, I thought ‘the world is over’ “.

“Today we have many infected – said Sambri – but 2 out of 3 are asymptomatic, therefore not sick, also and above all because they have been vaccinated”. The closure is precisely for those who talk about ineffective anti-Covid vaccines: “I absolutely disagree, they are doing well the function of preventing the disease in a severe form, this happens in 90% of cases. Just think that according to studies that anti-virals have been made have an efficacy that is around 50% compared to prevention from hospitalization. Surely, better vaccines can be made, but the numbers say that the current ones are working “.

Bissoni: “In healthcare, fewer resources than necessary”

Giovanni Bissoni, former councilor for health of Emilia Romagna and consultant of the Ministry of Health, also spoke during the conference. “The pandemic in Italy has been well managed, science must deal with a government that has different positions within it”. On health: “I often hear that we have an extraordinary health system, this is true if we consider that Italy has a public health system, open to all. But this does not mean that there are no problems, and they concern resources in particular. . We put fewer resources into healthcare than necessary, this emerges from the comparison with other Western countries such as Germany and France. This situation has been going on since 2011, the unexpected of the pandemic has led to allocating what are extraordinary resources “.