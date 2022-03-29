“The virus ignores politicians, it remains the same”

Related news

A little calm. is what you ask Rafael Orti: He has lived through the entire pandemic at the head of the Spanish Society of Preventive Medicine, Public Health and Health Management, the entity that brings together specialists who, until the arrival of Covid-19, were hardly known outside health circles.

Although many have come to them as if they were oracles, in reality they are more like Jiminy Cricket. They tell the uncomfortable truths, those that are difficult for us to accept: that the pandemic is not over, that the virus does not disappear simply because capacity restrictions are lifted and that, as much as we have already passed the sixth wave, pretending that the virus no longer exists will only lead us to a seventh.

During the last two years, Ortí has ​​carried out an intense communication activity, without sheltering in a certain professional comfort that demands restrictions without rhyme or reason, but trying that impossible balance between public health, the opening of the economy and the hopes of the people. For this reason, now that she asks for calm from the new Health Strategy, the one that says goodbye to tests and mass isolation starting Monday, it is time to listen to her again.

– How do you assess the elimination of isolates for asymptomatic or mild positives?

– We specialists who work in the hospital setting have to make a qualification: it does not change much but even improves in some aspects, where it says that it is the medical criterion that should prevail. Another part is the more generic vision, of public administration and health management, where many colleagues also work, who are the ones most directly involved with information systems.

If we talk about the community, removing isolation at this time is beginning to make sense within a general framework in which Covid was beginning to behave like the flu, but there are nuances.

We have just notified two flus in our hospital and one of the patients has died. Covid decreases its severity because people are vaccinated; with the flu, the same, but now, not being so vaccinated, we are beginning to see problems.

Family physicians will do well to remove isolates from a workload standpoint; public health doctors, who are with information systems, too; but the population is not going to understand it because many people have been afraid and continue to be afraid.

In my opinion, I would have waited until we got to the good summer weather. We are starting a seventh wave. In our country, the arrival of BA.2 has been seen, especially in the Canary Islands, Extremadura, Galicia… it is telling us that we can still get infected. Mild infections, but let’s not forget that in countries where people are not vaccinated, omicron continues to kill.

If we stop isolating, we will have more infections, as always happens when preventive measures are withdrawn. With a high vaccination coverage nothing happens, but we can favor infections and serious consequences in a small part of the population, which are the unvaccinated and vulnerable people.

– How do you assess that only vulnerable and serious people are tested?

– It is not the same to be in hospital than in Primary than in Public Health surveillance. It is true that we have to move towards standardization, but I think we can lose a great opportunity to strengthen information systems. The ones we had before were more or less manual: they had a mandatory declaration that has not changed. But, somehow, we are going to lose sensitivity and the ability to know all the information. Cutting workloads, logically, will have to result in worse information.

As announced, with the press release, you said “what a disaster”. We will not have that information and surveillance can lead to problems. But when you read the document in detail, you see that it was done with fear, that’s why it said it was a little early. They tell us that this will start when we have low risk in hospitalization indicators: as cases increase next week, it cannot be started according to the document.

It also says that the tests will be done by doctors at their discretion. Nothing happens on the street if the infection is mild, but in the hospital, if you are with vulnerable people, the doctor will do tests to avoid something worse. In some way, they also keep the trick that if the cases increase, the criteria can also be changed. This has been done with fear because they wanted to advance it too much.

The positive part is that we are going to a system that is really the same as with the flu. Influenza, as a term, is not correct, but it is saying the same thing. We had sentinel systems that allow you to monitor trends, because by looking at some cases of influenza they know if it is increasing in a city or not, it is not necessary to see 50,000 cases. We have the notification of serious flu, and detailed surveys are carried out there: if a person enters with Covid and dies, they will declare it with all the details.

It has advantages and disadvantages: less workloads, less sensitivity, but loss of information. An opportunity is lost because now that we have 27 million euros from Europe to strengthen information systems, we should not go back to pre-pandemic systems, to a classic notification. Why haven’t we opted for new technologies, big datathat at the time there is a diagnosis in hospital and primary care, the cases are detected and we can continue to have more exhaustive information with less workload?

– What will it take to account for infections? Will the current sentinel system be enough?

– We have several information systems in the country but the variability between communities is very large, automation is different… We have the failures of mandatory declaration: I can declare an outbreak in a town that borders another autonomous community and in the town who is next to them they do not know. We have many aspects to improve in the information systems.

We are probably going to make the change before consolidating the new information systems. This has to be tendered, IT companies have to present themselves to work on the information systems, and that has not been done yet.

I imagine that it will fit in with the state public health center… There is work to be done that is going to be difficult in some way and it scares me because, if there is that economic cut, it could affect the preventive and public health positions that we are crowing about , and also with information systems.

– The strategy eliminates hospital screening on admission and, of course, the covid-non-covid circuits. Is the end of the discussion ‘with Covid”https://news.google.com/”by Covid’?

– The Interterritorial Council, the politicians, told us what we had to do. Now, as head of the preventive medicine service, I will have to ensure that admitted patients do not become infected in the hospital.

Last week we adjusted the PCR to pre-surgical tests, which we limited only to vulnerable people and risk interventions, in which an infection could change the prognosis. That, in classic pre-anesthesia studies, was reviewed and will have to continue to be reviewed, but it will not be something mandatory or as strict.

For example, isolations will be 5 days. Why, if the incubation period is 10 days? I prefer this, removing it, to what happened before, which was deceiving: going from 14 to 10 days and then to 7 or 5… Don’t tell me what I have to do, I’m just going to look at the hospitalized patients and I’ll do a test on them. When you read the document, the message is that it will be 5 days but it will not be released until there is no negative test.

The behavior of the virus ignores politicians, it remains the same. This will not change us: if we have to isolate, we will isolate while it continues to test positive so that it does not infect other patients or workers.

– Does it make sense to keep the mask indoors with this new strategy?

– I say the same as a year ago. What worries me when they say that only those who are seriously ill will be isolated and quarantines will be removed except for vulnerable patients… Let’s see: isolations and quarantines are not done for vulnerable patients, but to prevent transmission to other people.

If a group of young people is on the street, even if they broadcast, they will catch a flu or Covid and surely nothing will happen. But if they are with vulnerable people, in a residence or admitted to a hospital… Precautions must be applied to everyone.

We have to ask for precautions from those living with a population at risk, not those at risk. It is one of the lapses that are not well explained, although the document says that the doctor will assess each situation. We are going to understand it and work as before, with the flu, but it will probably generate many doubts and errors that someone can pay dearly for.

Face mask? When it drops below 50 per 100,000 incidence and daily mortality is not news. This is not the time to remove masks or facilitate transmission. We are always the same: when we start, everything is fear, and when we lower incidence, it seems that nothing happens.

– We are moving to a new phase of epidemic control and we still do not have the results of the independent evaluation committee for the management of Covid. Will your results make any sense when presented?

– We are a service of preventive medicine and quality of care. When we do a service certification, we have some protocols. They are applied and we have some indicators to measure the evolution of a problem: for example, nosocomial infections in the Oncology service. When I finish the year, the system forces me to make a status report, to review the system. I have to see if globally I have done things well or not. That is mandatory if you want to be certified, for example, by Aenor, and if you are a professional, in any field, I understand.

When you have a pandemic, or if I have a legionella outbreak in the hospital and five people die, I have to do something: review the information systems, the control measures. After a pandemic, how can we not demand to have an evaluation? Of course we have to do it! We will have to compare ourselves between communities and with other countries in the world, not just Europe, which have done just as badly as us. Only in this way can we talk about action plans and proposals for improvement, which have to lead us to do things better in the next pandemic.

– We’ll keep waiting for the report.

– As no one has time, we all have a lot of work, it is easier to take everything away and for people to start thinking about other things, be it Ukraine or transport, it is a good time to forget about Covid.

The results will come out based on publications, the WHO will make comparisons and pull our ears from time to time… Many professionals are working to learn about local situations, and one day systematic reviews and meta-analyses will have to be carried out to see what has happened . This is going to be seen, I would have liked them to have come from those responsible for the system, from each of the administrations.

