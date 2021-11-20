The virus spreads in Europe: Munich Markets canceled, total lockdown in Austria and vaccination obligation for everyone from February – Chronicle

MUNICH. Bavaria, one of the Laender currently most affected by Covid in Germany, tightens the measures: “All Christmas markets are canceled”, in addition, discos and bars must close again for the next three weeks.

These are some of the measures announced by President Markus Soeder, who held a press conference on the package of measures decided today in Munich.

Soeder explained that 2G and 2G plus will be valid throughout the region and that the reduction of contacts for the unvaccinated will be prescribed, i.e. a “Targeted lockdown” for no-vax.

The situation in Germany “is extremely dramatic” as Chancellor Angela Merkel said and for this reason “it is absolutely time to act”.

The 2G model will be applied, which partially excludes them from public life, in the event that the hospitalization rate rises above 3 on a regional level. The vaccination obligation for health personnel has also been decided. The Land of Saxony is moving towards partial lockdown until 15 December.

“The situation is serious, it is even more serious than last week. The dynamics of the infection have not been interrupted. In four weeks the incidence of the virus has quintupled” said the German Health Minister Jans Spahn who cited the anticovid measures he decided yesterday that “they will be implemented and controlled”.

“We are in a phase in which we should not rule out anything,” added Spahn, answering a question about why Germany does not immediately go into lockdown, in light of the drama of the pandemic situation. 261,589. According to data from the crisis center, 2.83% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

From Monday it will be general lockdown also in Austria: it will last 20 days and then continue for the unvaccinated. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced this in the morning, adding that compulsory vaccination will also start in the country from 1 February. “Despite months of effort, we haven’t been able to get enough people to get vaccinated,” Schallenberg commented. “There are too many political forces going against us.” The chancellor then spoke of an “attack on the health system”.

Cases are increasing in much of Europe, with Ireland, Benelux and the Baltic countries in dark red. But in Austria it is already beyond, with the forecast of thevaccination obligation for the entire population: it would be the first case in the world.

The lockdown of people not vaccinated against Covid-19, as applied in Austria, “is not necessary in France” assured President Emmanuel Macron in an interview with La Voix du Nord, a local French newspaper. “The countries that close the unvaccinated – explains the French president – are those that have not instituted the green pass. This is a measure that, therefore, is not necessary in France”. “Instead, I think we must all become vaccination ambassadors. The words of public figures have limits, I see. Help me convince the reticent, those who have locked themselves up in a lonely distrust.”

About 60% of the people currently hospitalized in intensive care for Covid in Spain “are not vaccinated”: said the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, in an interview granted to public television Tve. According to the latest official data available, there are currently 457 Covid patients in Spanish intensive care units (an employment rate of 5%). “The territorial distribution (of unvaccinated and vaccinated inpatients) is not exactly the same”, specified the minister. “In some regions (the percentage) is higher, in others lower)”. However, according to Darias, the fundamental message does not change: “The vaccine protects”.