The virus spreads in Slovenia, Italy besieged at East- Corriere.it

In Ljubljana and its surroundings few vaccinated people and 42% of positive tests, hospitals at the limit. The escalation of infections in Trieste also due to cross-border borders

The virus runs to the east, on the border with Italy. And the Slovenia the greatest outbreak to besiege our country on the eastern front. Few vaccinated and cases that surge in and around Ljubljana, where the incidence of positive tests jumped to 42%.

The contagion curve grows despite the new restrictive measures adopted last Friday by the government. According to the latest government bulletin, in 24 hours out of 10,571 molecular tests carried out, 4,481 were positive, never so many apart from the record recorded a week ago with 4,515 cases in a single day.

The acceleration of cases also begins to affect the Italian territories closest to the border, involved in the movements of cross-border workers and students: the escalation of infections in Trieste (471 cases per week per 100,000 inhabitants) most likely not due only to the gatherings of no pass marches. So much so that the cases are also increasing in Veneto and Alto Adige. The greater involvement of the North East areas of the country is most likely influenced not only by mass gatherings, but also by the inflows of people from Eastern Europe across the border with Slovenia. Probable origin of this new wave is the low vaccination coverage in Eastern countries observes Giovanni Sebastiani, of the Institute for the Applications of Calculation M.Picone, of the CNR.

In a report, the World Health Organization highlights that Europe is the only continent with rising positives and that the increase in global cases is therefore driven by Europe.

In Slovenia, the contagion curve remains high despite the new restrictive measures adopted last Friday by the government. Ljubljana has imposed strict controls on Green Passes, which have also become mandatory in shopping centers and public places as well as in the workplace; the certificate which must always be shown with an identity document and has also been extended to children over 12 years of age; public gatherings and events, weddings and celebrations prohibited; as regards the use of masks, cloth ones can no longer be used but only surgical ones and FFP2; From 15 November, students will have to take the rapid anti-Covid test at school three times a week.

According to health experts, the main problem for managing this phase is the lack of qualified personnel for intensive care. Hospital beds are starting to run low, intensive care is 92% full. And the peak of infections has not yet arrived: expected between the end of November and the beginning of December, with a prospect of over 1,200 hospitalized for Covid. We fear we will have to seek help from abroad to be able to provide assistance, said the head of the covid intensive care unit at Ljubljana University Polyclinic (UKC), Matja Jereb.

Felice Ziza, a surgeon at the Isola hospital, explained that almost all of those hospitalized in the intensive care units are unvaccinated. Despite attempts to speed up the immunization campaign, the numbers are not improving. Almost 14,000 people were vaccinated yesterday, 11,205 of them for the third dose, while the numbers for first and second doses remain low. Currently 57% of the population has been vaccinated with one dose and 53.4% ​​with the second. A rate much lower than the European average but in line with most of the Eastern nations. Starting with Croatia, where only just over 50% of the population is immunized. Here too the infections are on the rise: it has exceeded the threshold of 7 thousand cases per day on a population of about 4 million people.