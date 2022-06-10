Entertainment

The visible bra is again a trend and so you should combine it

But not just on the catwalk: Fashion-savvy people are already showing off extravagant bras under a few layers. Vintage designer Olivia Haroutounian opts for an orange iteration when she goes out or sells her archival pieces. ‘It’s very Patricia Field,’ she says, ‘she always styled Carrie in one of those pieces.’ Erin Allweiss of the public relations agency No. 29 uses the bra strap to balance your outfit, and you prefer a silk bra from Araks: ‘I love pairing it with a low-cut dress to add a bit of colour, power and mystery,’ she says, ‘and they make a sack dress look even more elevated and sexy, less scruffy.’

Alexander McQueen.Photo: Courtesy

Bottega Veneta.Photo: Courtesy

The brace of exposed bra, especially with embellishments, is witty, purposeful and, believe it or not, elegant. Of course, there is the immediate charm of a bra that was previously intended to hide. Stylist Yohana Lebasi, who has just purchased a decorative bra from Journelle, notes that the exposed bra it’s at the same time ‘subtly sexy’: offers a bit of temptation right at the shoulders. In other words, don’t fear the bra strap. Let it show.

Philosophy DiLorenzo.Photo: Courtesy

Article originally published by US Vogue, vogue.com. Adapted by Monica Silveti

