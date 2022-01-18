The Vitalik Buterin community likes Cardano

A few days ago the famous co-founder of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin, launched a curious poll on his official Twitter profile which revealed that his community likes Cardano (ADA).

The survey

In fact, he asked hers community, made up of over three million followers in total, what was their favorite currency after ETH.

Buterin divided the possible answers into two tweets, which however obtained different results.

The first poll received over 600,000 votes, with the victory of ADA (Cardano) with 42%, ahead of BTC (Bitcoin) with 38%.

Poll for Ethereum community. You wake up in 2035, and 80% of all transactions + savings in the world are in one currency that is not ETH. Which would you prefer it to be? – vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) January 13, 2022

So in total ADA was voted by about 252,000 people, while BTC by 230,000 people.

The second poll received just under 360,000 votes with the victory of TRX (Tron) with 51%.

So in total TRX received around 180,000 votes.

Therefore the Buterin community on Twitter has decreed that, after ETH, thehis preferred currency is ADA, closely followed by BTC, with TRX slightly behind.

Vitalik Buterin community awards Cardano (ADA)

This result amazed many.

First of all, Cardano has always been the main candidate to fill the role of competitor of Ethereum, so much so that it has been defined as possible several times Ethereum-killer.

In reality, it has been clear for some time now that Cardano does not have the strength to compete with Ethereum, nor to “defeat it”, and with this survey it seems that this label has dissolved. Cardano must now be seen as a complementary alternative to Ethereum, and not as a replacement alternative.

It also beat Bitcoin, which remains by far the leading cryptocurrency in the world. This kind of “overtaking” is really very curious, because it almost seems to reveal a certain disaffection of the crypto community towards Bitcoin. However, it should be remembered that, mistakenly, Bitcoin is seen by many as the main direct competitor of Ethereum, so from this point of view the Buterin community may not be objective.

Cardano’s price

Note that ADA’s price was falling since September, when it recorded its all-time high of over $ 3. The result of Buterin’s survey made him earn 11% in a single day, bringing it back above $ 1.5 after trading at $ 1.1 last week.

Now, however, it will be necessary to see if the Cardano community itself will be able to react and relaunch the project, whose evolution for a few months now seemed to have died down a bit.