the vitamin that can reduce the risk

New studies have decreed that a particular vitamin can reduce the risk of cancer. We are talking about common cancers, here are the details.

The tumor (from the Latin tumor, swelling) consists of an uncontrolled series of cellular reproduction. If this mass remains circumscribed, it is benign and we can intervene, if instead it begins to proliferate and spread to other parts of the body we are talking about cancer. Unfortunately, there is still no cure and it remains a leading cause of death in people around the world.

However, research is moving forward and discovering new treatments. In this regard, recent studies have shown that one vitamin in particular, it can prevent the formation of the most common tumors among the population. Therefore, taking it regularly would greatly decrease the risk of developing the disease.

This is the C vitamin. But let’s see below the details of the study and the conclusions reached by the experts.

Cancer: reduce the risk by taking more vitamin C

This new study focused on 3,562 articles that looked at vitamin C intake and the risk of developing the most common forms of cancer or cancer. The result was clear: those who regularly took vitamin C avoided the risk of 11 forms of disease, namely breast, uterus, stomach, esophageal, prostate, bladder, lung and pancreas cancer. Glioma, kidney and cervical tumors.

However, the expert nutritionist Gail Mayer stated that it is unclear whether people who took vitamin C did so through diet or supplements. Supplements are very helpful and certainly provide the vitamin, but getting it from food is very different. A number of other very important benefits come from food.

In the end, the conclusion became clear to everyone: the best way to reduce the risk of cancer is to eat well. This means getting lots of vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains, fruit. Instead, you must always pay attention to industrial, processed foods. Vitamin C can be obtained from:

citrus fruits

berries

green vegetables

Kiwi

peppers

tomatoes

Try to get expert advice and, based on your general health, get some advice on how to modify your diet so that you can reap the maximum benefits.