The vitamin that helps keep the brain young

The brain is one of the most important organs in the human body. It is considered the command center of any organism, so for it to function optimally it requires a constant supply of oxygen and nutrients.

“The brain is greatly affected by lack of oxygen. The cells that compose it begin their death process, known as a cerebral infarction, when barely five minutes have passed without oxygen. This demonstrates the relevance that an episode of cerebral hypoxia can have”, indicates better with health.

For the brain to function well, other things are also needed, such as vitamin B. According to Harvard Medical School, within the group of vitamin B is vitamin B1, B2 or riboflavin, B3 or niacin , B5, B6, B7, among others, which are positive for some brain functions such as memory.

On the other hand, in the same study it was revealed that B12 together with folic acid can help prevent developmental disorders of the central nervous system, mood disorders and dementias.

In this sense, in order to prevent brain diseases or failures in the activities of the organ, the consumption of foods rich in this vitamin is recommended. According to the health portal Better with Health, these are the foods that should be eaten:

Egg:

This food contains 33% of the recommended daily value of vitamin B7, it is also a source of vitamin B12.

Tuna:

Tuna is rich in vitamin B12, so three ounces of tuna consume the recommended daily dose of the vitamin.

Salmon:

Salmon is rich in vitamin B12, B6 and biotin. The consumption of three ounces of serving is related to the necessary consumption of the vitamins mentioned.

Likewise, the consumption of yogurts, spinach, chicken and turkey breast is recommended.

Other brain care are:

1. Sleep well: Most adults need seven to eight hours of sleep a night for good health and mental function.

2. Exercise: the World Health Organization (WHO) suggests engaging in moderate aerobic physical activity for at least 150 to 300 minutes or vigorous aerobic physical activity for at least 75 to 150 minutes, or an equivalent combination of moderate and vigorous activity throughout the week .

Likewise, it is also advisable to stay mentally active because, just as you have to exercise the body, you have to exercise the mind with activities that stimulate the brain and keep it healthy. fit and to do so, the entity recommends doing crossword puzzles, playing bridge, taking different paths when driving, playing an instrument, among others.

Another recommendation is to ask yourself questions whose answers must be investigated, such as, what is the capital of a country, how long do ants live, what was the first song by an artist, among others.

3. Drink water: Daily intake of this fluid is different for men and women as there are differences in intake, but in general most men need about 13 cups of fluid a day and most women need about nine.

4. No smoking: Within 20 minutes of quitting, blood pressure and heart rate recover from the cigarette-induced peak. Within three months of quitting, blood circulation and lung function begin to improve. Within a year of quitting, your risk of heart disease is half that of a smoker.

5. Reduce alcohol consumption and do it in moderation. For healthy adults, this means one drink per day, for women, of all ages, and for men, over 65 years of age. And up to two drinks per day, for men under 65.