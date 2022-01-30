THE VLAHOVIC SHOT BIRTS AND INTER FEAR THE JUVE

The blow of this market is Juventus, more than Gosens, more than Boga and Oliveira. The bianconeri have taken the striker who could easily play for 9-10 years if he wants to, anticipating the big Europeans.

The very expensive operation makes logical sense and as an investment it must certainly be understood and endorsed. Even a child could do it, but many cannot, absolutely annoyed by the fact that Juventus, already this season, can return, with Vlahovic to be competitive, not so much for the Scudetto, as for fourth place. It will be a challenge to Atalanta, barring some debacle for those who have seven points ahead, very difficult to hypothesize today.

The fact that Vlahovic has landed in Turin, however, annoys everyone very much, it can be seen in the comments, it can be seen in the surveys, but above all in the pocket accounts that are made at Juventus.

It is true that Juventus are not experiencing a flourishing economic period but the investment linked to the Serbian striker can be explained in a simple way. 35 million savings on Morata’s redemption in June, in addition to the contribution that the Serbian will be able to make between now and the end of the season both in the Champions League and to reach fourth place.

The investment was substantial but it is sustainable and above all justified by the age of the player who are on his side for an exponential increase in value over time.

If DV7 is able to defeat skepticism, owls and not suffer the jump from Florence to Turin, Juventus will have found the right player to make the leap in quality and try to fight against Inter next season.

In the meantime, it is clear that the Nerazzurri wanted to protect themselves, important strikes immediately, after all they smelled the danger, at the distant moment, in the future, who knows …

