The VMoto brand is born, and at EICMA it presents a crazy electric motorcycle

At the beginning of November the VMoto Soco Group had released a teaser image that anticipated a new logo, and had communicated that ad EICMA would introduce a new premium brand.

In the afternoon today, during the first day of the Milanese event, with a press conference at its stand, the company unveiled all the details. Hence the VMoto brand was born, which will only deal with premium products, both for private customers and for the B2B sector. Super Soco, which over the years has become the reference name for urban electric motorcycles, will continue to deal with entry level products, as has been done until now.

And to launch the new brand and the new logo, VMoto presented a new one electric motorcycle. Rumors gave a “full size” motorcycle on arrival, an anticipation only partially confirmed as Stash, this is its name, it maintains the urban target of the Super Soco, albeit raising the bar a little.

The power of 6 kW, with a maximum speed of 105 km / h, all supported by a battery operating at 72 volts and with 100 Ah, therefore the capacity of 7.2 kWh. According to VMoto this would be enough for autonomy up to 200 km.

The front LED lights stand out, as well as those of lateral dimensions that illuminate the logo, a feature that we do not know if it will remain in the production version in 2022. But the most distinctive feature of Stash is certainly the one that in the form recalls the tank, which opens and has enough space to accommodate an XXL helmet, as well as a separate compartment for smartphones.

For the moment we do not know the price, which should be revealed in the next few days, even if VMoto has promised a very competitive positioning. We also already know that a motorcycle (this time for real full size) and a scooter will arrive later, both inspired by the design and philosophy of Stash.

