“The vocal cords and toes have something to do with it”

In Italy the virus continues to run. In yesterday’s bulletin, Monday 11 April, the new infections (thanks to the weekend) were 28,368 out of 192,782 swabs, for a positivity rate of 14.7%. The victims are 115.

The surge in infections that is going through Europe, driven by Omicron and Omicron 2 – but also by the sub-variants Xe and Xj – has brought out new symptoms in addition to the classics (loss of taste and smell, fever and persistent cough). So much so that the British National Health Service counted 9 other symptoms in addition to the standard ones.

But more recent studies, also conducted in the UK, have emerged 6 alarm bells that can persist or appear even after healing from Covid-19. Let’s go into detail.

The 6 new symptoms of Covid and Long Covid

Recent research has revealed 6 new symptoms related to the side effects of Covid-19 infection. It goes from temporary hearing loss to palpitations, from problems with the vocal cords to the so-called “Covid toes“.

As for thehearing, a Stanford University study found that the Omicron variant could cause ear problems. Some symptoms reported by research include severe earache, ear numbness, and even – in some cases – temporary hearing loss. A condition that can persist even after infection.

Another side effect of Covid infection is that of palpitations caused by fever or inflammation due to the virus. According to some research, palpitations are also a symptom of Long Covid.

Among the new alarm bells, also the Hair loss. A symptom that can appear long after the disease. The cause is in the overstimulation of the hair follicles during the infection. According to studies, this symptom improves between 3 and 6 months after infection.

Also the so-called discoveries “Covid toes“. In this case, the feet show swelling, blister-like bumps, and discoloration. The symptom does not have serious consequences, but those who suffer from it are affected by soreness and itchiness. They can last from a few days to a few months.

Finally, some studies have emerged problems with the vocal cords. Sometimes a change in voice occurs in Covid patients, increasing the chance of vocal cord paralysis due to peripheral nerve damage. Another symptom that can occur during infection is an injury to the vagus nerve, which controls voice, swallowing, breathing, and coughing. If the vagus nerve is not functioning properly it can also cause shortness of breath.

Finally, the last alarm bell that can occur even after the end of the infection is the fog or mental confusion.

Omicron, the 9 new official symptoms

Two years after the start of the pandemic, the British health agency has updated the official list of symptoms of Covid-19, adding 9 new warning signs that could detect contagion. According to the British institute, therefore, in addition to the loss of taste and smell symptoms should be added: shortness of breath, feeling tired or exhausted, aching body, headache, sore throat, stuffy or runny nose, loss of appetite, diarrhea, feeling sick or being sick.