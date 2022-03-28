The vocation in Health, is it a non-negotiable requirement?

There are professions to which the vocation, But should this be a requirement to be able to exercise? The debate is open on social networks where there are those who question whether professionals such as health professionals can properly perform their duties if they do not have a vocation.

I fully understand the difference between vocation and professionalism, one does not exclude the other. But if you work in the educational or health field, if you don’t have a vocation for service, no matter how professional you are, I’m sorry, it seems non-negotiable to me, leftovers“, says Professor David Calle on social networks.

The reactions among health They have not been long in coming and there have been many who have positioned themselves against some words that they have interpreted as an attack, justifying that the vocation is often used to mistreat health professionals.

The vocation justifies lower salaries

Most of the health professionals who have reacted to the message allege that the “vocation” does not pay the bills and that on some occasions it is the excuse for pay precarious wages. Others even prefer to give up confrontation and make it clear that the vocation is for others.

“I’m leaving… after these 2 years: 0 vocation. Professionalism all you want, good work and good treatment all you want… the vocation for priests/nuns“says an emergency room nurse.

A family doctor talks about how his vocation is abused to maintain unacceptable working conditions. “I’m sorry, but they have already teased us health workers too much with our vocation. We are workers, not nuns. I like my job and I do it well, it is what is needed, the vocation is plenty and it is always used to justify worst wages and working conditions“.

Others, such as Iván Guevara, a lightning technician at the Chip hospital in Málaga, affirm that it is “healthcare without vocation” and appeals to experience: “maturity gives you something that a vocation does not”.

After the intense open debate on networks, Professor David Calle has wanted to clarify his words and has published a new comment in which he alleges that these jobs should be “best paid and valued”.