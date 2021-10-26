The voice actor Mario Charles Martinet wants to dub the character until his death

Voice actor Mario Charles Martinet plans to voice the iconic plumber for the rest of his life, or at least as long as it is physically possible to say “Wah-hoo!” and “yipee!” convincingly.

Martinet has voiced Mario for nearly 30 years, officially starting with the Super Mario Bros. pinball machine in 1992. The 66-year-old actor claims to have recorded over 5 million audio files under the name Mario since then and has no plans to stop at any moment like this. Speaking during a Q&A session at Fan Expo Canada attended by Game Creator (via Eurogamer), Martinet said he plans to be the voice behind Mario as long as he’s alive.

“I want to give Mario a voice until he dies,” Martinet said in response to a question from a fan. “If one day I think I can’t do it anymore, I would tell Nintendo to try and find someone else.”

Martinet was also asked to talk about the Internet’s favorite Nintendo anti-hero, the underrepresented Waluigi, also voiced by Martinet. As it turns out, the actor has a brilliant idea for a Waluigi-centric game that overturns the framework of traditional video games. “I want to express Waligi’s voice more,” Martinet said. “I think he should get his game where you have to cheat to win.”

You heard the man, Nintendo. Let’s make it happen.

Of course, Martinet’s famous voice appears in a number of entries on our complete list of The best games for Switch Currently available. It will also appear in the future Mario animated film with Chris Pratt.