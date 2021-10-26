News

The voice actor Mario Charles Martinet wants to dub the character until his death

Voice actor Mario Charles Martinet plans to voice the iconic plumber for the rest of his life, or at least as long as it is physically possible to say “Wah-hoo!” and “yipee!” convincingly.

Martinet has voiced Mario for nearly 30 years, officially starting with the Super Mario Bros. pinball machine in 1992. The 66-year-old actor claims to have recorded over 5 million audio files under the name Mario since then and has no plans to stop at any moment like this. Speaking during a Q&A session at Fan Expo Canada attended by Game Creator (via Eurogamer), Martinet said he plans to be the voice behind Mario as long as he’s alive.

