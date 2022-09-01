“The Voice” and “Ghosts” lead September premieres at Universal +

September will arrive this Thursday and with it the most exclusive to Universal +, the premium service with thousands of hours of on-demand content that you can review to choose what to watch on a platform other than the ones you have known for years.

Given this, it only remains to get to the point and explain what will be the series or programs that will be presented shortly, where some figures that will steal your attention can be noticed. This is how you can see an iconica blonde from the 80s, an old and funny mansion with inhabitants of beyond the grave and Camila Cabelloamong other audiovisual offerings that arrive at Universal +.

Angelyne

Angelyne, series starring porr Emmy Rossum, comes to Universal + to tell the story of a curious character who rose to fame in the 1980s, after paying to make herself known in billboards throughout the city of Los Angeles. Premieres on September 9 at 10:30 pm ARG/MEX, 8:30 pm COL/PER by Universal Premiere.

The Voice

For its part, Universal Reality premieres The Voicethe competition program that arrives with its new season 22 together with great coaches and stars like Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Blake Sheltonadding this season to Camila Hair, who guide their participants on the path to becoming great music stars.

Only the best will be in the grand final. It premieres on September 19 with premiere episodes every Tuesday and Wednesday at 10:30 pm ARG/MEX, 8:30 pm COL/PER.

ghosts

ghosts, America’s Most-Watched First-Ever Sitcom of 2021 Comes to Universal Comedy. The series follows the story of Samantha and Jay, a young couple whose dreams come true when they inherit a beautiful country house. However, when they get there they discover that it is inhabited by many spirits of people who died in the same place. Premieres September 21 at New episodes every Wednesday at 10:00 pm ARG / 8:00 pm MEX, COL.

Assassin Brothers

And in Universal Crime you will see Murder Brothers, a show that intertwines the childhood stories of the protagonists with the details of their crimes and the investigations that put them behind bars. The series explores the brothers’ bond and what ultimately led them down the path of murder. Premiere September 20 10:30 pm ARG/MEX, 8:30 pm COL/PER.

Toretto’s family will arrive

Universal Cinema brings all the adrenaline and action with Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw. This time the police Luke Hobbs teams up with mercenary Deckard Shaw to fight a terrorist who possesses supernatural strength, a brilliant mind, and a deadly pathogen that could wipe out half the population.

It premieres on September 24 at 10:00 pm ARG/MEX, 8:00 pm COL/PER.

Don’t miss out on the great exclusive content that only Universal +’s premium service offers across its five brands, and access to thousands of hours of on-demand content through its app!

