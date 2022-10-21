“The Voice”: Camila Cabello creates discomfort because of her ex, Shawn Mendes

A blind audition resulted in a funny moment as all the judges turned for the contestant except Camila.

Performing blind in front of four renowned singers is quite a challenge. A participant of the show The Voice in the United States decided to sing a piece by Shawn Mendes, even though Camila Cabello is one of the four coaches of the season. Bold!

As the first notes of the song Mercy of Shawn Mendes are heard, Camila exclaims “Is that my…Is that Shawn behind us?” »

But this is not the greatest discomfort. After three out of four judges turn around, Camila explains to contestant Tanner Howe that she felt too much like she recognized Shawn in the singer’s style. She says, “I thought it was Shawn! and she continues, “The reason I didn’t turn around is that you sound a little too much like him.” Obviously, he has a great voice. I love this song but I’m curious to see which coach you’ll choose to stand out in all of this. »

The participant then responds that he is happy to hear what she had to say and that he was greatly influenced by Camila’s ex-boyfriend. “I see myself going down this path,” referring to Shawn’s style.

This is where Camila launches a line that makes everyone uncomfortable. The singer of Havana laughs that she’s come a long way down this road, referring to the intimate relationship between Shawn and Camila.

The judges laughed, even using his joke to their advantage to invite the contestant to their team. John Legend, coach he, too, jokingly replied that Camila was probably trying to create as much discomfort as possible during filming.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello dated for two years before splitting in November 2021. Camila is said to be in a more recent relationship with businessman Austin Kevitch since August.

A funny moment of television.

