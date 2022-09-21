‘The Voice’: Camila Cabello has a game-changing idea for a new button, but it’s controversial

You know what they say about hindsight: it’s always 20/20. The voice is all about decision-making based on first impressions, as coaches turn their chairs around during blind auditions if they like the sound of a candidate’s voice. Sometimes, however, coaches experience serious regret when choosing not turn around. Newcomer Camila Cabello has an idea for a new button on The voice which could solve this problem: a Regret button. But is it really a good idea? Here’s why fans are torn.

‘The Voice’ coaches often regret not touring for artists in blind auditions

here’s how The voice works. During the auditions phase, known as blind auditions, the coaches’ four chairs face the audience so they cannot see the contestant on stage. As the contestant sings, coaches can press a button to flip their chair, expressing their interest in having that performer on their team. If more than one coach is spinning, the artist chooses which team to join after those coaches explain why their team is the right choice.

In some cases, neither coach turns around, sending the contestant home. There are several reasons why a trainer does not rotate; for example, they sometimes disagree with the artist’s song choice or they think the artist could improve and try again next season. However, not touring also comes with a recurring problem for coaches: regret. After a round-free audition, coaches have the opportunity to talk to the performer and they often say they wish they had pressed their buttons.

Camila Cabello shared her controversial idea for a new button to fight regrets on ‘The Voice’

▶ » src= »https://www.youtube.com/embed/jz5TLuB4MBo?feature=oembed » frameborder= »0″ allow= »accelerometer; automatic reading; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen title=”KoKo performs Lizzo’s ‘About Damn Time’ with True Style | The blind auditions of the voice 2022″>

Cabello had a dose of regret during The voice Season 22 Episode 2 on September 20. A cruise singer named KoKo auditioned with Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” but none of the coaches turned around. However, Blake Shelton revealed that Cabello was about to hit his button. The “Havana” singer later said she “should have, could have, would have turned around.”

“I don’t know what’s wrong with me,” Cabello said, encouraging KoKo to audition next year with a different song.

After KoKo’s audition on The voiceCabello shared his pitch for a new button.

“I’m actually tossing around the idea of ​​having a Regret button,” Cabello explained. “You can only use it once, much like the Block button. If you see someone, hear how they talk, or fall in love with them afterwards, you press the Regret button and suddenly you’re back in the fight.

Many fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the Regret button idea. Some called it “genius” and “a great idea”, but others argued that it would go against the show’s premise. If a coach expresses interest in an artist after seeing them, they could base the decision on appearance and personality instead of singing the voice.

“Of course, I hope there won’t be a REGRET button! Defeat the goal of The voice! I like the way the show is…. Choose on his voice NOTHING else!” a fan wrote on Twitter.

“Please no Regret button, it’s The voice not [American] Idol“, another user added.

Other buttons on ‘The Voice’ include Block, Steal and Record

The coaches’ chairs are already equipped with several special buttons throughout the competition. During the blinds, each coach gets a Block button to prevent another coach from having a specific performer on their team. This was controversial when The voice introduced it in 2018, as some fans thought it would hurt artists who would be a better fit for the stuck coach’s team.

Battles and KOs also have steals and saves, where coaches can save one of their teammates from elimination or steal another coach’s team member when they are about to return at their home. Is it time to add another new button to the mix on The voice?

New episodes of The voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Next day streaming is also available on Peacock.

