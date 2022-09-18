‘The Voice’: Camila Cabello isn’t afraid to use her block in Sneak Peek at 4-Chair Turn

Camila Cabello may be new to The voice this season, but she’ll do whatever it takes to have an artist she loves on her team, including a block. A preview of Monday’s premiere The voice Season 22 showed Cabello blocking Gwen Stefani as all four coaches turned to an incredible singer from Nashville. Check out the images below and learn more about contestant Morgan Myles. Plus, read the predictions for which Coach Myles will choose.

Camila Cabello and Blake Shelton in season 22 of “The Voice” | Tyler Golden/NBC

Who is Morgan Myles in season 22 of “The Voice”?

The voice shared a first look at one of Season 22’s four-chair turns: Morgan Myles. In behind-the-scenes footage, Myles shared that she’s lived in Nashville for 16 years and is currently working as a “full-time touring artist.” She has traveled to “almost 50 states” with her music and even performed at a few festivals led by coach Blake Shelton.

The 35-year-old singer was overwhelmed with touring life, but Myles said the support of her parents kept her going. Myles hopes she finds as much success on The voice as artists like Morgan Wallen and Adam Wakefield have done in years past.

Camila Cabello blocks Gwen Stefani in a preview of Morgan Myles’ 4-chair ride on “The Voice”

▶ » src= »https://www.youtube.com/embed/HnTEYJfs3G8?feature=oembed » frameborder= »0″ allow= »accelerometer; automatic reading; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen title=”Morgan Myles stuns coaches with Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’ | The blind auditions of the voice 2022″>

For his blind audition, Myles took Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” and made it his own. Cabello and Gwen Stefani turned their chairs in seconds. Later, Shelton and John Legend turned to the raspy, powerful voice of Myles. All four coaches were completely mesmerized by Myles’ performance, but none had the chance to fight for her.

Cabello used his first-ever block on Stefani moments before Stefani pressed her own button. The former No Doubt singer jumped out of her chair and said Myles “looked straight into my soul” and asked from the bottom of her heart to join her team. Sorry, Stefani.

Meanwhile, Legend said Myles’ performance was “exquisite”. Cabello explained that she wanted to “hear records” from Myles, who considers her genre a mix of country, soul and pop.

“I know you’re the least likely to choose me,” Cabello said. “You have Blake, country, and John, soul – I mean, I like pop melodies and I’m a storyteller too. I feel like you know who you are as an artist, and if you choose me as your coach, I’d love to help you on that journey.

Finally, Shelton pulled out the relatability card. He told Myles that he went through the same journey as a young singer in Nashville.

“Your gift is that you can really make people believe what you sing, and you just need someone to help you through this journey,” Shelton said. “I would be honored to be that coach for you, Morgan. »

Who will Morgan Myles choose as coach?

You are all the sweetest thank you for always being so supportive I couldn’t do this without my #Mylestones I’m gonna need you with @NBCTheVoice starts streaming next week!!! I love you with all my heart! pic.twitter.com/YDEGizs9js — Morgan Myles (@MorganMylesLIVE) September 13, 2022

Given his country background and upbringing in Nashville, an obvious choice to coach Myles would be Shelton. However, Cabello delivered a pretty compelling pitch, telling Myles that she could help him chart his own course.

“I want what’s best for you, and if what you want is Blake’s support and help to be a country artist, absolutely,” Cabello added. “If what you want is to pave your own path – you’re not a country artist, you’re not a pop artist, you’re just Morgan – then I’d really love to work with you. »

The legend didn’t seem to fight much for Myles. So, that seems to be down to Shelton and Cabello, and many fans would love to see her go both ways.

“Based on what it sounds like to your goals and possible musical direction, I’d say Camila. Granted, they had fun both ways, but what she was [saying] is 100% correct. She has a great connection to music and can point out many paths out there for artistic minds,” a fan tweeted.

“I really hope you pick Blake because I know he takes his artists far in so many different ways. After the show, he will continue to mentor and support you,” another user wrote.

Is Camila Cabello’s first block on The voice pay? Tune The voice Season 22 premieres Monday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET to find out which team Morgan Myles is joining.

