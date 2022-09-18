Entertainment

‘The Voice’: Camila Cabello isn’t afraid to use her block in Sneak Peek at 4-Chair Turn

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 27 3 minutes read

Camila Cabello may be new to The voice this season, but she’ll do whatever it takes to have an artist she loves on her team, including a block. A preview of Monday’s premiere The voice Season 22 showed Cabello blocking Gwen Stefani as all four coaches turned to an incredible singer from Nashville. Check out the images below and learn more about contestant Morgan Myles. Plus, read the predictions for which Coach Myles will choose.

Camila Cabello and Blake Shelton in season 22 of “The Voice” | Tyler Golden/NBC

Who is Morgan Myles in season 22 of “The Voice”?

The voice shared a first look at one of Season 22’s four-chair turns: Morgan Myles. In behind-the-scenes footage, Myles shared that she’s lived in Nashville for 16 years and is currently working as a “full-time touring artist.” She has traveled to “almost 50 states” with her music and even performed at a few festivals led by coach Blake Shelton.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 27 3 minutes read

Related Articles

First reactions to ‘Andor’, the new ‘Star Wars’ series

1 min ago

Ana de Armas: “For Norma, Marilyn was armor and, at the same time, a prison” | Marilyn-Monroe | Cinema and series

12 mins ago

Mercato Mercato – PSG: The showdown has already begun for the future of Lionel Messi

13 mins ago

Ben Affleck shines in front of and behind the cameras in this great heist thriller worthy successor to ‘Heat’, and it has just arrived on Amazon Prime Video

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button