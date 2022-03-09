“The voice of equality”, a film to watch on Women’s Day

Within the framework of Women’s Day we remember the great work of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, an American jurist who stood out for her arduous fight for gender equality.

In 1972 Ruth created the women’s rights section of the American Civil Liberties Union – a non-profit organization. From that moment she began her great fight for equal rights between men and women.

Thanks to her great performance and character, she became the second woman to be part of the Supreme Court as a judge. Her vote for her for the legalization of abortion and for gay rights, plus her vote against the death penalty; were three of the most recognized causes of her long career.

Ginsburg’s story has captivated millions of people around the world. Her empathy and perseverance were two of the traits that most helped her achieve her goals. During her fight, she defended a large number of women who were victims of inequality just like her.

Despite her impeccable resume, Ruth was discriminated against by numerous law firms and, as if that were not enough, she was demoted after becoming pregnant.

Across two hours, Felicity Jones plays the late judge who also became a pop culture icon with the nickname “Notorious RBG” in reference to the popular rapper Notorious BIG.

Under the direction of Mimi Leder, the story of Ruth Bader hit the big screen in 2018, two years before her unfortunate death from pancreatic cancer.

In addition to the interpreter of “Inferno”, the production available on Amazon Prime Video has the participation of Armie Hammer, Kathy Bates, Justin Theroux, Sam Waterson, Cailee Spaeny, among other renowned Hollywood artists.

Ruth’s inspiring story was also portrayed in “The Big Bang Theory” and in the documentary “RGB” -corresponding to its acronym-.

