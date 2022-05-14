‘The voice of equality’ invites you to evaluate how society is

‘The voice of equality’ recounts part of the personal and professional life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Photo: Internet

Please read these lines carefully. The scene begins at a dinner between teachers of the Harvard University, authorities and a small group of students (women). “Dear colleagues, ladies. This is the sixth year that women have had the privilege of studying law at Harvard.”

The students They are accompanied by teachers. The table is full of glasses of water and wine. In addition there are flowers and everyone looks elegant. Murmurs are heard and the attention of the eyes is on the dean’s speech Erwin Griswold (played by actor Sam Waterston). The words follow: “This little evening is the way to welcome you. My wife Harriet and I are very happy that the nine of you are joining us today.”

Applause erupts from the diners. Griswold heads the table and Harriet is at the other end. Among the guests is the student Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Felicity Jones). She looks a little surprised at the words. After the applause, Griswold invites, in a suspiciously calm voice, the students to “say who you are, where you come from and why you use a Harvard quota that could have belonged to a man?”

The looks become awkward. A teacher is heard clearing his throat and the students are seen not knowing how to start their presentations. Griswold feels that he did not say anything inappropriate and awaits the responses of the nine women; his wife says to the one on his right hand, “Why don’t you start, dear?” She does it smiling.

The round of answers begins.

One of the students, happy, introduces herself and explains her reason for being at Harvard: “When I graduated my mother she wanted me to get married, but she didn’t want to do that and she didn’t want to be a teacher either, so…” Erwin Griswold interrupts (annoyed) to contradict him: “That’s not a very good reason.” And he asks the next student to continue.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg looks on.

The ‘biopic’ without ‘spoilers’

The lines and dialogues are in the first seven minutes of the film ‘The voice of equality’ or ‘On the basis of sex’, the biographical film of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who years later was a judge of the Supreme Court of the United States and an icon of gender equality in your country and in the world.

The tape dates from 2019 and is on streaming platforms and portrays how machismo was embedded in the political-social structures of his country. The first sequence shows how the patriarchal logic it was entrenched in the mentality of the authorities of one of the most prestigious universities in the United States.

Nevertheless, ‘The voice of equality’ It plays a more important role among those who see it: to generate parallels with the situation of the barriers that still exist between men and women in the workplace. The film narrates the work of Ruth Bader Ginsburg in a first case of gender discrimination and faces a judicial system full of men, for which Ruth had to face from discrimination to misogyny. The obstacles make one wonder if the walls of gender (or any other) discrimination really stand.

Ruth started at Harvard in 1956 and was initially unable to practice her profession -at least not the way she wanted- and chose to teach. ‘Laws and sexual discrimination’. It was the 1960s, years of change in the United States, but not enough to accept that a young lawyer with no prior experience came to trial to defend a case of gender discrimination.

It is not a film about law, it is a story of struggle for rights and demands. It is also a speech that leads to evaluate how society is in terms of equality and treatment of different people.

The argument

‘On the basis of sex’ or ‘The voice of equality’ recounts part of the personal and professional life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The film focuses on how the lawyer litigates, together with her husband, Martin, a case of gender discrimination. It is also a biographical film of the judge.

The hook

The fight for gender equality is part of the discourse of the narrative in the midst of law and court terminology. However, it is not a complex film to understand; just the opposite. The film is entertaining and empathic with the audience, precisely to generate emotions.

The cast

Felicity Jones heads the list of actresses and actors in the film. The actress, also known for ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ or ‘The Theory of Everything’, is accompanied by Armie Hammer (Martin Ginsburg). In the ‘casting’ are also Justin Theroux and Sam Waterston.

The references

Hollywood cinema has portrayed women who have faced barriers and broken stereotypes. There are, for example, tapes like ‘The Help’, the same ‘Million Dollar Baby’. One of the latest and most talked about has been ‘The Scandal’ (Bombshell), which recounts discrimination and abuse on television.