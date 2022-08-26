The voice of equality

Image: Hidden Cinema

By Joaquín Uribe Luci, U. Central

Director: mimi leder

Nationality: USA

Year: 2019

Gender: Biography/Drama

Idiom: English

Duration: 119 minutes

Synopsis

Based in the year 1956, it is located in what would be the beginning of the story of Ruth Ginsburg (personified by the great Felicity Jones), a great jurist with the necessary determination to challenge gender prejudices and promote equality between men and women, becoming an icon of the fight for women’s rights and justice.

Our protagonist is forced to face different obstacles throughout her academic and professional training, from her admission to the prestigious Harvard Law School as one of the nine women in a section of 500 men, to struggling with the vision of the law as a male profession, having to compete with this imposed inferiority status even after being the highest-ranking graduate student of her generation.

A fight for equality through legal means

Given the differences of which Ruth Ginsburg was a victim, she was forced to guide her professional career towards teaching, to which a few years later she would found the women’s rights section of the American Civil Liberties Union. This organization will be in charge of taking an important case in which an exception can be glimpsed to the previously enacted laws that discriminated on the basis of gender, since it was recognized that the main activity of the man would be to work outside the home to maintain it while that the role of women is defined by remaining in the care of the family within the home, which could change how the interpretation criterion has been applied up to now. Our protagonist and her professional battle will undoubtedly be the center of attention, who will become one of the most important lawyers, and later a member of the Supreme Court of the United States.

The film is not reserved in the sense of showing a discriminatory society including a solid and significant message when it comes to proposing from real events how decisive changes have been achieved to reach reality as we know it. In this film, from the most inconspicuous element such as the lighting to the most notorious such as the chemistry between Felicity Jones and her co-star (Armie Hammer), all of this evidences the generational change that turns the struggle of a woman into the inspiration other.

The script proposes a totally immersive universe in which we are introduced from the moment the film begins. He manages to perfectly personify each injustice represented in the film and empathize without delay with the situations that collide with the current reality. Even when we find ourselves involved in a most realistic drama, the way in which the story is told achieves one of its many successes, empathizing with the protagonist and at the same time infecting her instinct to overcome, as well as the determination necessary to seek the necessary change in the present.

Available on HBO Max and Prime Video.