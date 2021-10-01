The voice of love, a true story with Meryl Streep and Renée Zellweger

The Voice of Love brought another nomination to Meryl Streep, co-star of the film with Renée Zellweger and William Hurt. But what is this drama about?

The voice of love, the plot of the film with Renée Zellweger, Meryl Streep and William Hurt

The protagonist of The voice of love is Ellen (Zellweger), aspirant Journalist of New York, always lived in the adoration of father George (Hurt), author of novels and esteemed University professor. Just on the occasion of the latter’s birthday, Ellen returns home and discovers that his mother Kate (Streep) has a cancer. To be close to her, on her father’s spur, Ellen compromises her job chances, but realizes that she has spent her entire life overestimating her father and underestimating instead the muted affection expressed by her kind mother. After Kate’s death, however, something unexpected will be revealed …

The voice of love is based on a true story

The voice of love is the film adaptation of the novel One True Thing (literally “One True Thing”) by Anna Quindlen, who based the character of Kate on his real mother Prudence Pantano Quindlen, who died in 1972 of ovarian cancer. It can therefore be said that it is inspired by one true story, even if the Pulitzer Prize winner Anna Quindlen, born in 1953, reporter for the New York Times since 1974, defines the original book “semi-autobiographical“The film was directed by the actor Carl Franklin, who left acting permanently around the early 1990s, later directing several films with Denzel Washington like The Devil in Blue, Out of Sight, but also High Crimes. Lately he has tried his hand at prestigious series such as Thirteen And Mindhunter.

Renée Zellweger, although already noticed by the public in Jerry Maguire, in 1999 she had not yet won the Golden Globe for Betty Love (2000), but above all she had not embraced the extreme popularity of Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001), resulting in an Oscar nomination. Meryl Streep he had already won the statuette twice, for Kramer versus Kramer and Sophie’s Choice. William Hurt he had won it for Kiss of the Spider Woman (1985).