“The voice of love” Monday 1 November 2021

The voice of love (One True Thing) is a 1998 film directed by Carl Franklin with Renée Zellweger, Meryl Streep and William Hurt and based on the novel One true thing by Anna Quindlen.

Ellen Gulden is a young and ambitious journalist in New York, who returns home to her parents for the 50th birthday of her father, George, professor and dean at the local university, and also visits her mother Kate, with whom she has not never really tied up.

On that occasion, Ellen discovers that her mother has cancer and will be operated on and underwent radiotherapy. Her father forces her to leave her job temporarily to take care of her mother, thus ending a promising career; so she also tries to write freelance and to maintain the relationship with her boyfriend.

At first with difficulty, then more and more affectionately, the girl takes care of her mother by supporting her and helping her in the associations she belongs to, but she also discovers that her father has various escapades with his students and that he spends the evenings drinking in a bar local to forget his failure as a writer. Their relationship thus becomes colder and colder and soon even the mother notices it: Kate explains to her that she knows about her husband’s escapades but that she had always forgiven him because she has always been tied to him.

The disease gets worse and worse until, after New Year’s, the doctor announces that it will be necessary to stop the therapy and prescribes morphine to soothe the pain.

One night the woman falls asleep never to wake up again.

After Kate’s death, the autopsy reveals that Kate actually died from an overdose of morphine, and a district attorney questions Ellen about her mother’s death (the story is told in flashbacks starting with Ellen being questioned).

Ellen, now a publicist, goes to the cemetery where she plants daffodils on her mother’s grave, after which her father arrives where she meets him for the first time after her mother’s death. George tells Ellen that she was very brave to do what she did, and she seems perplexed as she thinks it was he who gave her mother the fatal overdose; he also tells her how much he loved Kate, considering his muse, his “only real thing.” Ellen explains to her father how to plant daffodil bulbs and therefore father and daughter reconcile.

Direction: Carl Franklin

With: Renée Zellweger, Meryl Streep and William Hurt

