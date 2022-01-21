here are the movie complete with trailer And plot to be seen tonight on tv in the first and second evening: today, January 21, 2022, airs The voice of love on Sky Cinema Collection in early evening at 21.15.

The Voice of Love is a film directed by Carl Franklin. Busy young Ellen Gulden (Renée Zellweger) works in New York and hopes to make a career in the world of journalism. On the occasion of the birthday of her father, university professor and novelist George Gulden (William Hurt), the girl returns to her parents’ house. There he discovers that unfortunately his mother Kate (Meryl Streep) is seriously ill with cancer. Under pressure from her father’s demands, Ellen begins to take care of her mother, despite this jeopardizing her career. During her stay at home, Ellen reevaluates her views on parents: she realizes that she has always idealized George, in reality a self-centered and full of himself man, while she has never considered Kate, a loving and simple woman. So Ellen, while struggling to keep her job and her relationship with her New York boyfriend, gets closer and closer to her mother, who unfortunately succumbs to cancer. But after the autopsy, it turns out that Kate actually died of a morphine overdose.

Cast: William Hurt, Meryl Streep, Tom Everett Scott, Renée Zellweger, Lauren Graham

Trailer

