The voice of Nicole Kidman, at Festival de las Ánimas





Thursday, 06 October 2022 13:37

The dubbing actress Nuria Mediavilla (Nicole Kidman, Angelina Jolie and Uma Thurman, among others) will be in charge of giving voice to “El Monte de las Ánimas”.















The organization has decided to program the parade during the night of the 31st and with an itinerary that, on this occasion, will make the reverse journey from San Pedro to the center.

The Councilor for Culture, Jesús Bárez, together with the representative of the Festival, Ernesto López, and the author of the promotional video, Sergio de Miguel, have presented a new edition of the Festival de las Ánimas which, according to the promoters, continues to grow year after year in quality and participation and that recovers the parade after the covid parenthesis including new schedules to reach more people and expand its attractions.

In this way, on the 31st the march has been scheduled, changing the sense of itinerary to start in San Pedro and finish in the center and on day 1 the classic reading will be held next to the Duero.

The dubbing actress Nuria Mediavilla will be in charge of closing the festival with the reading of ‘El Monte de las Ánimas’ in the setting that inspired Gustavo Adolfo Bécquer to write his most famous legend.

Daughter of the renowned voice actor Pepe Mediavilla, she began in the world of dubbing when she was seven years old and since then she has given voice to the most relevant actresses of the moment. Nicole Kidman, Angelina Jolie or Kate Winslet are just a sample of the actresses she gives voice to in Spain. All of them will be ‘present’ at the Night of the Souls.

Mediavilla thus takes over from his father, who ten years ago was the first dubbing actor in charge of giving voice to ‘El Monte de las Ánimas’, which will make this event held next to the Duero river even more emotional. “I am delighted to be able to do this reading and to take over from him ten years later,” the actress acknowledged.

Bárez highlighted “that this festival sets us apart and can compete with Anglo-Saxon events, putting Soria on the regional, national and international map”.

López has also trusted in being able to know shortly if finally this festival is declared of regional tourist interest since “it would be a great finishing touch for this edition”.

“We hope to achieve this stamp that opens the door for us and that is one more step to continue consolidating this event. Now we can talk about a transversal festival and above all about an event that must be experienced. You have to enjoy this experience and don’t let them tell you about it and on this basis we have launched the promotional video that Sergio de Miguel has prepared for us”, he summarized.

For his part, De Miguel thanked the “creative freedom and collaboration of all those who have altruistically made the project possible”.

Program

The Festival of Souls returns with numerous activities from October 22 to November 1, among which the Parade of Souls stands out, which will once again tour the streets of Soria and which presents important novelties.

The main one is the change of date since it “comes forward” to the afternoon of October 31.

“We wanted to offer Sorianos and visitors two intense days of activity around the Todos los Santos bridge, one with the Parade of Souls, on the 31st, and on the 1st with the Night of Souls and the reading of the legend”, he explained. in the presentation of the programming of the 37th edition the director of the festival, Ernesto López.

The parade, which on this occasion will depart from Saint Peter’s Square at 8:00 p.m. on October 31will have the participation of around 200 percussionists who, after accompanying the tour, will perform an impressive break in the Alto de la Dehesa.

In addition, pyrotechnics or the characteristic puppets will not be lacking in this event. People who wish to participate in the parade as percussionists can register through the website www.festivaldelasanimas.com, where they will find the rhythms they must play or how to put on makeup.

Delivery of Ánimas Mask to the sculptor Juan Villa

This year the Festival de las Ánimas will honor John Villa at the Opening Gala that will take place on Sunday, October 23 at the Palacio de la Audiencia Cultural Center, awarding him the Ánimas Mask.

In addition, the Festival will feature an exhibition of some of the works made by the sculptor, allowing Sorianos and visitors to delve a little deeper into his wonderful fantasy world.

The exhibition will be inaugurated by Juan Villa on October 23 and can be visited in Room A of the Palacio de la Audiencia until November 3.

In 1998, Juan Villa created Prometheus Sculpture, a space in which he is dedicated to creating attrezzo elements for television, theater and cinema. He is known for his fruitful collaboration on the television program Cuarto Milenio, where he weekly shapes elements as varied as archaeological reproductions or incredible creatures, bringing the stories narrated in the program closer to the audience in a much more didactic way at times and terrifying at times. others.

“From a very young age, the magic of cinema fascinated me and I embarked on a journey that has led me to reveal the secrets of making sculptures, attrezzo, figures and sets that live behind the screen, with the same passion and dedication I make all the I work in my Prometeo studio”, explains Villa.

The opening gala will also feature a performance by the Municipal Music Band, whose musicians will perform soundtracks from some of the reference horror and fantasy films of this genre.

III Ambient Race of Ánimas

The Ánimas Ambient Race also presents important novelties in its third edition through its two modalities, the eight-kilometer race and the five-kilometre walk, which for the first time will be carried out simultaneously and through a shared route set and dramatized to introduce to the corridor in the imaginary of the legend of Gustavo Adolfo Bécquer.

The setting and the dramatization of characters that will appear during the tour will make the participants live an unforgettable experience, a hilarious night race full of scares, illuminated by the light of the moon and the stars, with the sound of swords, shields and horses to the gallop and, of course, the dreaded souls of the mount emerging from the undergrowth.

Both the race and the march will take place on Saturday, October 29 at 8:00 p.m. around the volleyball courts located next to the Duero River.

Runners and participants in the march can now sign up for both categories through the festival website (www.festivaldelasanimas.com). The registration fee for the race is 15 euros for the race and 6 euros for the march, non-competitive, with free registration for the latter for those under eight years of age. In addition, for only ten euros more you can get a personalized race shirt with a unique design.

Horror and Fantasy Short Story Contest

The IX Horror and Fantasy Short Story Contest has received a total of 130 works, of which 23 will compete in the youth (20) and children’s (3) categories. Spain is the country with the greatest presence in the contest, although stories have also come from Costa Rica, Mexico and Colombia.

As for the national territory, works have been received from Madrid, Valencia, Burgos, Albacete, Orense, Zaragoza, Cádiz, Valladolid, Zamora, Seville, Huesca, Barcelona, ​​La Rioja and, of course, Soria.

A jury made up of writers, editors and reading fans has been in charge of selecting the best story in each of the categories. The names of the winners will be announced at the official start of the festival.

Another novelty of this edition is that the contest has been expanded with a new category, currently having a total of three: children, youth and adult. “Our goal is to encourage creativity among the youngest and that is why we wanted to create this new category, in order to encourage amateur writers from an early age,” says the festival director. “Before we covered up to 12 years old and the adult category, but we know that there are many young people who like horror and fantasy themes and we are very happy to have launched the youth category,” he added.

The winner in the adult category will receive a prize of 300 euros in cash, while the winners in the child and youth categories will receive 300 euros in school supplies.

This contest, which is already a classic within the Festival de las Ánimas programming, is a great success among amateur writers, lovers of the horror and fantasy genre, and to date more than 2,000 entries have been received in all editions. stories. Among its winners, the writer Miguel Esteban Navarro, finalist for the Nadal award and winner of the Saramago Award, stands out.