The voice of Robert Wright, a beautiful book by Sacha Naspini

from TIBERIO CRIVELLARO

Carlo, for thirty years has been the official voice actor of Robert Wright, one of the most famous and overpaid actors in Hollywood.

Sacha Naspini in her novel “The voice of Robert Wright” (E / O Edizioni) whose protagonist tells himself in the second person, sometimes in the third, that it is always Carlo, the less attentive or listless reader may feel confused: “The truth is that we are all frightened guys, dressed up, hiding somewhere in the hope that someone will notice us “.

Fourth person, verbally understood. It happens that you, voice actor, do not have a name for the audience (unlike the great and late Ferruccio Amendola, echo of numerous class actors such as: Robert De Niro, Dustin Hoffman, Sylvester Stallone, Al Pacino, Tomas Milian); you are just another’s voice. Consecrate your existence to a giant of world cinema, stay in the shadows. You’re a little star in the tail subtitles, when they don’t cut you.

Carlo in the second person? Already. Voice in about forty films dubbed with commitment, however, they allowed you to have money and awards, a large house in the center of Rome, a family and a distracted, obsessive and selfish wife. And one bad day you get the news that Robert Wright committed suicide in his glitzy California mansion. Now you are the voice of a dead man, Carlo, orphan of your god.

After having so many characters talk, you only have one left to play. Yourself. Unscripted, forced off stage than you ever had. Your mask collapses. Who are you now? Is something inside you collapsing now? Your recorded performances will still be recognized by the family, by your little world, perhaps by the VIPs who attend the festivals… of cynicism? Maybe you will feel like you are squeezing. You see the first inevitable clues.

Is someone behind the scenes now setting up a conspiracy against you? It would be a mockery. If you want to find out the truth you will have to try to wear the clothes of a different protagonist. As a lead actor? Maybe you should destroy that other one, Carlo, the one who in front of the mirror sends you back a bewildered figure. And meanwhile theoscar goes to Sacha Naspini.

SACHA NASPINI

THE VOICE OF ROBERT WRIGHT

AND / OR Editions

