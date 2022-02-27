The voice of the Cadiz Carnival dies

south channel is in mourning JournalistJuan Manzorohas passed away in the early hours of this Sunday, February 27, at 58 years on Cadiz. She had been suffering from cancer for some time, which is why he has lost his life. Manzorro was a benchmark in Andalusian journalism and a fixture in the broadcasts of the Carnival Cadiz, for which he is known as the voice of your Carnival.

nature of Vejer de la FronteraManzorro was always linked to the radio, medium in which he has narrated endless stories of Cádiz. In addition to standing out for his Carnival broadcasts, he also did so for spreading the Holy Week in Canal Sur and for being a great brother.

On 2008 received recognition Emilio Bartus of the Brotherhood of Jesus of Peace. On 2010 was also recognized with Natural Rose of the Descent and in 2018 received the I Gota a Gota de Pasión Award in Cádiz of the Cajasol Foundation.

The farewell of his companions

has been his own Twitter from Canalsur Cadiz who has woken us up with the sad news: “With all our pain, we inform you that today our colleague Juan Manzorro has left us. He will always be in our hearts. Rest in peace”, They have reflected in the early hours of this Sunday from the Andalusian chain on the social network.

Different personalities have dedicated words of affection to Manzorro on their Twitter profiles. Among them, the mayor of Cádiz himself, José María González ‘Kichi’: “Broken by the loss of Juan Manzorro, a good person, very humane, supportive, generous, friendly and optimistic and a great accountant of things in Cádiz. A kiss to the airwaves, to Monica and to so many people who loved her”, the mayor wrote.

The Vice President of the Junta de Andalucía and Minister of Tourism, Regeneration, Justice and Local Administration, John Marinhas also shown his condolences to family, friends and colleagues from Canal Sur: “A great professional, a better person and one of the most unmistakable voices on our radio leaves us.. How many carnival nights enjoying yourself. damn cancer. See you always, John. DEP ”, the vice president has transferred on his Twitter account.

Cádiz also says goodbye to Manzorro

The Cadiz Football Club He has echoed the news and has also dedicated a few words to the journalist through social networks: “We woke up today with the sad news of the death of Juan Manzorro. One of the illustrious voices of Cadiz and Andalusian journalism goes out. And, of course, our Carnival. Our condolences to family, colleagues and friends. Rest in peace”, they have transferred.

As some media have reported, Juan Manzorro’s farewell will be in the Servisa funeral home in Cadiz and his funeral will be this Monday, February 28, at 09:30 in the Church of San Lorenzo in Cadiz. Rest in peace.