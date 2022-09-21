‘The Voice’ season 21: Who is Brayden Lape? Fans thank Camila Cabello for convincing Blake Shelton to choose the Michigan teenager

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Your fate cannot be changed! The scenario was the same with Michigan native Brayden Lape. Initially, it looked like none of the judges would turn their chairs during their performance. However, things didn’t go as we imagined when the young singer showed up as a contestant on season 21 of “The Voice.”

Brayden sang “This Town” by Niall Horan while auditioning for the show. After being selected for another round, Gwen Stefani excitedly shouted, “You have new coaching parents,” as she regretted not choosing Brayden. However, she thanked God that he was still around on the show. On the other hand, Camila Cabello complimented Brayden, saying, “This guy looks like he’s on the radio. »

Who is Brayden Lape?

Brayden is a 15-year-old singer from Michigan with an all-sports personality. He plays basketball, volleyball and football. The 6’4″ singer has an innocent face. He came to audition with his family. While explaining about Brayden, his sister confessed that she never thought he would be on the show as he had an introverted personality.

According to his sister, Brayden doesn’t talk much but he loves going out in the field, fishing and spending time with his family. While performing on stage, Brayden didn’t turn any chairs around for a long time. However, Camila was able to convince Blake to turn her chair around. She convinced Blake to push the button because Brayden could be an asset to her team. In the end, Blake pressed the button. Well, it seemed like Blake was still Brayden’s first choice.

Fans couldn’t believe how someone as young as Brayden could sing so well. One wrote in awe: “Brayden is 15? expecting it to be NOT good but WOW MAD POTENTIAL) #TheVoice #VoicePremiere. »

Another fan praised Blake for having such a great singer on his team, writing, “Congratulations Mr Blake Shelton on your big night tonight on the vocal show and I mean this I’m with Camilla on Brayden being your secret weapon this season and i believe you can win with any artist and genre of music and your team looks good @blakeshelton #TheVoice. »

Additionally, fans of “The Voice” thanked Camila for convincing Blake to take Brayden on her team. “@camila_cabello #TheVoice thank you for spinning Blake for Brayden, I agree he is a keeper. Another fan complimented Blake, tweeting, “@blakeshelton #TheVoice Camila’s right the girls will love Brayden!” »

Brayden is 15?!?! He’s one of those guys who was told he could do anything – and would REALLY excel (every time he picks ONE thing to focus on – as I type this, I’m was expecting it to be NOT good but WOW MAD POTENTIAL) #The voice #VoicePremiere —Josh Kennon (@skatefan78) September 21, 2022 ADVERTISING

Congratulations Mr Blake Shelton on your big night tonight on the voice show and I mean this I’m with Camilla on Brayden being your secret weapon this season and I believe you can win this with any artist and kind of music and your team look good @blakeshelton #The voice — Douglas Armstrong III (@Dougarmst14) September 21, 2022

Season 21 of “The Voice” airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7 a.m. on NBC.

This article contains comments made on the Internet by individuals and organizations. MEAWW cannot independently confirm these and does not support any claims or opinions expressed online.

