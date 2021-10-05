The Voice, Season 21 with Ariana Grande: blind auditions end this Tuesday | La Voz USA Episode 5 | Hulu | USA | use | streaming | Tables for Latin America | United States | mx | Mexico | lbposting

This Tuesday, the blind tests reach their climax
White is betting everything on the first jury that turned because of his voice: Team Kelly.
Sophia Bromberg surprised the jury. Decide between her voice for Ariana’s team.
Bianca has decided to join Blake’s team.
KJ Jennings sings Corinne Bailey Ray’s “Put Your Records” and gets her Legend Team pass.
Mane decides to do everything possible with Dua Lipa. He will leave with Blake’s team.
Jeshika has decided to hand over her talent and voice to Team Kelly.
Although Kelly initially turned to her voice, she chose to stay with Ariana’s team.
When Blake says they start, they start.
Audio: when will episodes 5 and 6 be released?
Episodes 5 and 6 can be watched October 4 and 5 on NBC.
Voice: When will the final Gala be?
This season 21 will be with us until around mid-December, when the final concert will take place live to choose a vote.
Audio: what is the prize?
Season 21 of “The Voice” finally aired Monday night 20 to put some of the best US voices on our radar in search of a winner who will win a $ 100,000 cash prize, as well as a record deal.
Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Ariana Grande will be looking for the best new American voice in the 21st edition of America’s greatest TV talent show.
See here everything about the program of October 4th, the sound.