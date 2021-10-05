News

The Voice, Season 21 with Ariana Grande: blind auditions end this Tuesday | La Voz USA Episode 5 | Hulu | USA | use | streaming | Tables for Latin America | United States | mx | Mexico | lbposting

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

This Tuesday, the blind tests reach their climax

Pure talent!

White is betting everything on the first jury that turned because of his voice: Team Kelly.

What a talent!

Sophia Bromberg surprised the jury. Decide between her voice for Ariana’s team.

what song!

Bianca has decided to join Blake’s team.

What perfection!

KJ Jennings sings Corinne Bailey Ray’s “Put Your Records” and gets her Legend Team pass.

in your style!

Mane decides to do everything possible with Dua Lipa. He will leave with Blake’s team.

What a light!

Jeshika has decided to hand over her talent and voice to Team Kelly.

Loading...
Advertisements

Amazing!

Although Kelly initially turned to her voice, she chose to stay with Ariana’s team.

The show begins!

When Blake says they start, they start.

Audio: when will episodes 5 and 6 be released?

Episodes 5 and 6 can be watched October 4 and 5 on NBC.

Voice: When will the final Gala be?

This season 21 will be with us until around mid-December, when the final concert will take place live to choose a vote.

Audio: what is the prize?

Season 21 of “The Voice” finally aired Monday night 20 to put some of the best US voices on our radar in search of a winner who will win a $ 100,000 cash prize, as well as a record deal.

Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Ariana Grande will be looking for the best new American voice in the 21st edition of America’s greatest TV talent show.

See here everything about the program of October 4th, the sound.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.5K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.0K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
917
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
844
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
806
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
792
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
790
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
779
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
778
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
765
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top