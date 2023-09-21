The Voice will miss Blake Shelton this season, but new mentor Reba McEntire says John Legend and Niall have been a big help

by

Reba McEntire You have a very difficult task ahead of him Blake Shelton’s replacement sound, The longtime coach won’t be sitting in the Big Red Chair for the first time in 24 seasons, and the challenge of filling those cowboy boots isn’t lost on the country music legend — especially since the role is one he turned down when first offered it by NBC. Had given. This happened to him in 2011. McEntire opened up about why she initially decided not to join the singing competition and how her fellow coaches John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan helped her overcome her nervousness.

Blake Shelton made himself an integral part of sound In its first 23 seasons, and it’s certain It’s strange that he’s not there When season 24 premieres on Monday, September 25. If Reba McEntire hadn’t initially objected, the “Come Back as a Country Boy” singer’s legacy on the show would likely have been quite different. Before Shelton accepted a position Season 1 coaches panel, NBC offered it to Reba McEntire, and she recently opened up about what she’s learned from her fellow coaches to address the concerns that caused her to turn it down in the first place. He said newsweek,

I can’t be a bad judge. I mean, when I turned it down 15 years ago, when they wanted me to do The Voice, I said, ‘I can’t tell anybody they’re terrible. I can’t say to someone, “Will your mother meet you at the bus station? Because you’re going home.” I cannot do that.’ So I learned from John, Gwen and Niall.

Source link

Leave a Comment