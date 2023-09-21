The Voice will miss Blake Shelton this season, but new mentor Reba McEntire says John Legend and Niall have been a big help

Reba McEntire You have a very difficult task ahead of him Blake Shelton’s replacement sound , The longtime coach won’t be sitting in the Big Red Chair for the first time in 24 seasons, and the challenge of filling those cowboy boots isn’t lost on the country music legend — especially since the role is one he turned down when first offered it by NBC. Had given. This happened to him in 2011. McEntire opened up about why she initially decided not to join the singing competition and how her fellow coaches John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan helped her overcome her nervousness.

Blake Shelton made himself an integral part of sound In its first 23 seasons, and it’s certain It’s strange that he’s not there When season 24 premieres on Monday, September 25. If Reba McEntire hadn’t initially objected, the “Come Back as a Country Boy” singer’s legacy on the show would likely have been quite different. Before Shelton accepted a position Season 1 coaches panel , NBC offered it to Reba McEntire, and she recently opened up about what she’s learned from her fellow coaches to address the concerns that caused her to turn it down in the first place. He said newsweek ,

I can’t be a bad judge. I mean, when I turned it down 15 years ago, when they wanted me to do The Voice, I said, ‘I can’t tell anybody they’re terrible. I can’t say to someone, “Will your mother meet you at the bus station? Because you’re going home.” I cannot do that.’ So I learned from John, Gwen and Niall.

When? sound Premiere in 2011, it was competing American IdolWhere Simon Cowell was notorious for his brutal criticisms of contestants (even if it was just that). rudeness turned out to be false , NBC decided to go in a different direction, emphasizing “coaches” instead of “judges,” but it makes sense that Reba McEntire would still feel Uncomfortable about disappointing people , He said that his fellow coaches from Season 24 have helped him in this regard, as he continued:

Every day that we’re working on The Voice, I’m learning more from them about how to let them down easily if they don’t like it, how to coach them, and if you can give them any advice. Are. Like if any of the coaches don’t come back, they’re going home immediately. And so it’s good to say, ‘If you want to come back again, try it again next season, maybe with a song that suits you, that you’re really comfortable with and that’s really your Shows talent,’ advise them and encourage them to come back.

I’m sure the singers who are auditioning will appreciate the constructive feedback, and even though there will be a lot of Bullets fired between coaches Looks like Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan and John Legend are helping Reba McEntire out.

Up to that point, they had similar problems when Niall Horan joined sound In Season 23, again saying that it was It’s “terrible” to tell cast members they’re going home , The One Directioners certainly understand how life-changing a TV singing competition can be.