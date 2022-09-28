The Voice’s Camila Cabello Gets ‘Awkward’ After Shawn Mendes Song

Reflecting on his ex. While concentrating on his coaching duties on The voice, Camille Hair was surprised when a familiar song was performed.

During a series of blind auditions on Tuesday, September 27, the candidate Tanner Howe delivered an interpretation of Shawn Mendes‘ hit the track ‘Mercy’. Cabello, 25, for his part, immediately recognized the song, telling his fellow coaches, “That’s my…Is that Shawn up there?” I was like, is Shawn on stage?

The Cuba native ultimately didn’t turn her chair for Howe, saying, “I know [Shawn] better than everyone in this room. The reason I didn’t turn around is that maybe you looked a little too much like him?

Howe, however, received support from Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and john legend. After Cabello suggested the performer “stand out” from Mendes, 24, Howe admitted he hoped to be “in [Shawn’s] way” in regards to his career.

In response, the “Havana” singer joked, “I was in his lane…deeply.” Meanwhile, Legend, 43, jokingly asked if Cabello was “trying to make things as awkward as possible” for everyone.

The former couple initially went public with their relationship in 2019 after five years of friendship. Late last year, Cabello and Mendes shocked fans when they announced their split.

“Hey guys, we have decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for each other as humans is stronger than ever,” they wrote in a joint statement on Instagram in November 2021. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camilla and Shawn.

Shortly after the news hit the headlines, a source said exclusively We Weekly that the couple “stayed in touch” after the split, adding: “It wouldn’t surprise anyone if they took a break, enjoyed the holidays and then looked to get back together later.”

However, those close to Cabello and Mendes expected them to quit. “Their friends are all pretty much of the opinion that it was a classic case of too much, too soon,” the source added. “The attention became overwhelming, and it irritated them, Shawn in particular, to keep getting grilled about how serious they were and whether or not they were going to get engaged.”

Prior to their split, the former Fifth Harmony band member opened up about how therapy helped their relationship thrive.

“For better, for worse, we are very transparent with each other. I think that’s why we can trust each other so much, because it’s a very 3D human relationship,” she said. Charm in his October 2021 cover story. “I’ll vent or complain about something, and he’ll be like, ‘Did you tell X about it?’ And I’ll be like, ‘No. I have to do a session. And he will do the same to me. I even just think of the language of being like, ‘Hey, I’m sorry I was distant with you or snappy with you. I’m just fighting and feeling a little anxious. This level of transparency really helps a lot.

The Canada native also weighed in on the “extreme amount of patience and understanding” his then-girlfriend offered him. “”I think the truth is that when you struggle with sanity, it sometimes turns you into the version of yourself that you don’t like to be – and kind of like and accept your self through that, and to be there for through it, is life changing,” he said at the time. “We give each other so much space, understanding and patience.”