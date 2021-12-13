The volatility of ethereum’s prices has terrified investors

The price of ethereum has seen significant growth since the beginning of this year. In particular, the price of ETH increased by more than 500%. However, it is worth noting that, unlike the entire market, ether has not seen a large drop, as its price has only fallen by just over 2.3%. However, after the collapse, the price returned to previous levels. Despite this, the decline still managed to terrify asset investors. But still many are concerned why such a scenario was generated.

According to data from IntoTheBlock, which analyzed the reasons why Ether plunged this weekend, the price of Ethereum fell due to multiple reasons. Institutional investors played a role among them. In fact, average trading volumes suddenly increased by $ 6 billion and reached $ 18 billion.

Notably, the last time such volumes were seen this high was when the largest altcoin fell more than 7% in the middle of last month. These large transaction volumes accounted for about 89% of all volumes this weekend, which was just over $ 20 billion.

After the drop in the price of ethereum, investors in the digital asset continued to buy. It was also amazing to see that some of the previously inactive investors suddenly made a comeback, which caused an active spike of 50%. While some of the investors were able to accumulate more ether, most of them probably weren’t. It was noted that the day after the flash crash, more than 81,000 ethereums worth $ 354 million were sold on trading platforms. However, 10% of active portfolio addresses faced significant losses, ETH investments are still the most profitable.

As more wallets activated, liquidity on the Ether networks increased along with the volume. While noting the average balance it hadn’t seen a major drop in the past two months. Hence, it seems clear that investors will continue to rise. According to TradingView data, the downtrend currently appears to be slowing down.